Review: Qnap TVS-471 Turbo vNAS rules your network

You think you don’t need an overpowered NAS, a $1600 machine with full PC-spec, but you’re wrong. An overpowered NAS will change your life, whether you’re trying to operate a small business with a handful of staff, or just manage a massive collection of totally legitimate digital content.

Smaller NAS enclosures, like Qnap’s own TS-251A which we reviewed recently, are neat and useful, but can’t quite do it all. One of the frustrations with the TS-251A is that it has Qnap’s excellent QTS Linux-based operating system, can run media servers like Plex, but doesn’t quite have the power to stream a 1080p movie with 5.1 surround sound.

The TVS-471 has that power, and then some. We pushed it, but even three simultaneous 1080p streams – one to TV, two to different tablets – didn’t slow it down. With an i3 on board, 4GB of RAM and that super-lean OS, it is blazingly-fast.

It also supports an almost bewildering array of storage configuration options. Our setup is three 4TB WD Red NAS drives and a 256GB SSD. The regular HDDs are configured in RAID 5 as a super-reliable 5.7 useable-terabytes data pool (we could get 8TB with less redundancy, but this is the safest possible RAID 5 config), and the SSD runs as cache-acceleration.

In other words, the SSD keeps a collection of our most-accessed files poised, ready to fling across the network via dual-gigabit Ethernet connections.

The result? This thing is fast, whether being accessed by an app like Plex, or via web interface, or even via Windows 10’s relatively clunky network functionality in Explorer.

Dragging and dropping files there only gave speeds of around 7-8 megabytes a second, but using QTS’s web interface instead saw a much more acceptable 80-100MB/s, or the practical limit of our PC’s 867Mbps Wi-Fi link.

For ultimate speed, plug a USB3.0 thumbdrive into the slot on the front of the NAS, press the “Copy” button, and it will transfer all files to a user-configurable default folder at blazing speeds - north of 200MB/s. We copied an entire 105GB totally-legitimate movie collection in around 11 minutes. (You can also do this via QTS with full file explorer controls.)

As for streaming, the TVS-471 basically handles anything you can throw at it. We used a ChromeCast (version 2) which has 802.11ac and connects to our router at 351Mbps to stream movies via Plex. This ChromeCast doesn’t support 4K (the new one will later this year), but 1080p MKV content with 5.1 AAC surround didn’t skip a beat.

Apart from rock-solid streaming, the NAS also handled us skipping to arbitrary points in the movie with only a few seconds’ delay. After years of flaky PC connections, this was little short of a revelation. Of course, spending $1600 just to save your movies in a different room might not be the most sensible use of resources, so it’s a good thing the TVS-471 does so much more.

We can’t see too many people using it as their primary desktop machine, but this is certainly possible via the onboard HDMI port and QTS’s own HybridDesk system, or virtual machines running, well, virtually any OS you want. As a central backup location for a data-conscious home or small business, this NAS is ideal. QTS supports a range of backup apps, and can be configured to automatically sync folders on network PCs or even to be accessed via the internet at large.

Qnap will supply you with a dedicated URL (something like mynas.myqnapcloud.com) and there are smartphone apps to let users access individual folders.

The only real possible drawback of the TVS-471 is that it will probably be too much NAS for most people. It’s expensive, because it’s so capable. It would be great to see a home-focused unit from Qnap, with this NAS’s 4K streaming capability, and maybe leave out a few of the more hardcore networking options (like the PCIe expansion slots for 10Gbps Ethernet cards). And while it’s nice to have every possible RAID config under the sun, maybe we don’t need some of the more esoteric config options like iSCSI or the afore-mentioned VM support.

On the other hand, if you were seriously considering buying a PC to go “under the TV” or in a cupboard to do this kind of stuff, then the choice is a no-brainer: get the TVS-471. It does everything a server PC can do, with much less OS overhead. At the jobs you need it for – serving data around your network, backing stuff up automatically - it will be faster than an equivalent PC.