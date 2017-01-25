Review: Fujifilm X-T2 - worth ditching your DSLR for!

by   |   | Comment Now
Recommended
Review: Fujifilm X-T2 - worth ditching your DSLR for!
Rating
Overall:

"... I love this camera and I know several professional photographers who have ditched their DSLR kits for this mirrorless bad boy..."

Price
$2499 AUD
> Pricing info
Specs
24.3 millions pixels • X-Trans CMOS III Sensor • Dual SD Cards • 4K video • wifi • GPS • weather resistant

DSLRs be warned, the x-t2 is coming for you!

Fuji sent a warning to the DSLR market with the release of the X-T1 back in 2014, and the X-T2 is here to stamp its mark on the professional photography market and dish out some more killer blows to DSLRs.

On the surface it might not look much different to its predecessor, still with the same sexy retro look with its plethora of dials, and it has put on a little weight (+70g); but the upgrades are well worth the tiny addition to its weight.

The sensor upgrade is substantial with the original 16MP getting boosted to a 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor, and an upgraded processor also speeds up the camera with autofocus in as little as 0.06sec and a startup time of 0.3s. In place of the X-T1’s 49-point AF system, the X-T2 gains a new 91-point system. The ISO sensitivity is broadened with the native range now to 200-12,800 as standard, with an ISO 51,200-extension setting also available. The minimum shutter speed is now 1/8000 compared to 1/4000 on the X-T1 and it also features dual SD card slots for extra security. Pretty much anything you thought could be upgraded on the new model has been. 

The X-T2 is the first Fuji X-series model to sport 4K video recording. It records in the 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160p. This can record footage at up to 30fps, at a high bit rate of 100Mbps.

I loved the X-T1 but I just didn’t feel 100% confident using it at a wedding or on a shoot; I just felt it lacked in a few little things, but the X-T2 has put my mind at ease and any doubt I had is no longer there. I used it for a shoot and it was fantastic. Image quality is stunning, the auto focus system is fast and accurate and Fuji’s new flash system is a very welcome addition. It feels beautiful in the hands and is an absolute treat to use; the lightness (even with the extra battery grip attached) compared to my DLSR setup makes a huge difference when you are carrying around a camera or two all day.

There is one problem with the X-T2 and with a lot of the X-series cameras: the battery, it just doesn’t last long enough - less then 400 shots per battery (my Canon gets more than double that), which means you need a number of extra batteries if you are shooting all day.
That’s my only real issue with the X-T2, but I can deal with it. To put it simply I love this camera and I know several professional photographers who have ditched their DSLR kits for this mirrorless bad boy, and I won’t lie I am definitely considering it!

Related Reviews

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  dslr  |  fuji  |  fujifilm  |  professional photography  |  review  |  xt2
 
 

More in Photography & Video (1 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Leica M10 is updated, but still retro-cool

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Leica M10 is updated, but still retro-cool

More in Photography & Video (2 of 10 articles)

Review: ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS Wide-Angle Kit

REVIEW

Review: ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS Wide-Angle Kit

More in Photography & Video (3 of 10 articles)

The Minox ACX 300 is a GoPro for extreme scrimpers

NEWS

The Minox ACX 300 is a GoPro for extreme scrimpers

More in Photography & Video (4 of 10 articles)

Leica&#8217;s M10 is slimmer and snappier

NEWS

Leica’s M10 is slimmer and snappier

More in Photography & Video (5 of 10 articles)

Hands-On Preview: Fujifilm X-100F

FEATURE

Hands-On Preview: Fujifilm X-100F

More in Photography & Video (6 of 10 articles)

The Fujifilm X-T20 looks like the camera bargain of the year

NEWS

The Fujifilm X-T20 looks like the camera bargain of the year

More in Photography & Video (7 of 10 articles)

Zoom raider: Panasonic&#8217;s new camera packs a long reach

NEWS

Zoom raider: Panasonic’s new camera packs a long reach

More in Photography & Video (8 of 10 articles)

This wearable camera can level out an increasingly wonky world

NEWS

This wearable camera can level out an increasingly wonky world

More in Photography & Video (9 of 10 articles)

Hall of Fame: The ever so delighfully chunky Nikon F camera

FEATURE

Hall of Fame: The ever so delighfully chunky Nikon F camera

More in Photography & Video (10 of 10 articles)

The Fujifilm X-A10 is the selfie cam of your dreams (or nightmares)

NEWS

The Fujifilm X-A10 is the selfie cam of your dreams (or nightmares)

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 