Review: Fujifilm X-T2 - worth ditching your DSLR for!

Fuji sent a warning to the DSLR market with the release of the X-T1 back in 2014, and the X-T2 is here to stamp its mark on the professional photography market and dish out some more killer blows to DSLRs.

On the surface it might not look much different to its predecessor, still with the same sexy retro look with its plethora of dials, and it has put on a little weight (+70g); but the upgrades are well worth the tiny addition to its weight.

The sensor upgrade is substantial with the original 16MP getting boosted to a 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor, and an upgraded processor also speeds up the camera with autofocus in as little as 0.06sec and a startup time of 0.3s. In place of the X-T1’s 49-point AF system, the X-T2 gains a new 91-point system. The ISO sensitivity is broadened with the native range now to 200-12,800 as standard, with an ISO 51,200-extension setting also available. The minimum shutter speed is now 1/8000 compared to 1/4000 on the X-T1 and it also features dual SD card slots for extra security. Pretty much anything you thought could be upgraded on the new model has been.

The X-T2 is the first Fuji X-series model to sport 4K video recording. It records in the 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160p. This can record footage at up to 30fps, at a high bit rate of 100Mbps.

I loved the X-T1 but I just didn’t feel 100% confident using it at a wedding or on a shoot; I just felt it lacked in a few little things, but the X-T2 has put my mind at ease and any doubt I had is no longer there. I used it for a shoot and it was fantastic. Image quality is stunning, the auto focus system is fast and accurate and Fuji’s new flash system is a very welcome addition. It feels beautiful in the hands and is an absolute treat to use; the lightness (even with the extra battery grip attached) compared to my DLSR setup makes a huge difference when you are carrying around a camera or two all day.

There is one problem with the X-T2 and with a lot of the X-series cameras: the battery, it just doesn’t last long enough - less then 400 shots per battery (my Canon gets more than double that), which means you need a number of extra batteries if you are shooting all day.

That’s my only real issue with the X-T2, but I can deal with it. To put it simply I love this camera and I know several professional photographers who have ditched their DSLR kits for this mirrorless bad boy, and I won’t lie I am definitely considering it!