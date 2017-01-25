One Minute Review: Seagate Backup Plus Hub

Rating
Overall:

"Seagate’s new Backup Plus Hub offers vast storage via USB 3 for a very decent price..."

Price
$229 AUD 4TB
$419 AUD 8TB
> Pricing info

Massive storage and USB 3 speed.

For many, a NAS is an unnecessary stretch if you just want big external storage and aren’t fussed about wider network access or media playback. Seagate’s new Backup Plus Hub offers vast storage via USB 3 for a very decent price – being close to just $50 over the raw cost of the hard drives alone.

The install is easy but a quick registration is needed to get it running. The drive is pre-formatted as NTFS, but can be read by a Mac via the Paragon Driver, or just format it yourself to HFS+.

Besides basic access as a simple external drive, you can use the Seagate software for scheduled backups for PC, Mobile or Social (Facebook, Flickr and YouTube). It also includes 200GB of OneDrive storage for two years. It’s quick, too; we recorded average read speeds of 190MB/s and write at over 170MB/s. That’s super quick for a non-SSD external hard drive.

