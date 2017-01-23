One Minute Review: Corsair MM800 RGB Polaris mouse pad

As a mouse pad, the Corsair MM800 Polaris is a gem.

The black surface is micro-textured and has the most wonderful glide. It’s almost friction free and I rate it up there with the very best for sheer joy of use. As long as your mouse hasn’t had its Teflon wear away too much it will slide beautifully, and with no noise or the scratchy feel and sound you sometimes get. I did find, though, that the surface isn’t quite as friendly towards laser sensors as it is for optical mice. This isn’t uncommon, laser’s like texture changes they can see, and the MM800 is very fine indeed so every so often it wouldn’t register movement for a moment. In real world use it’s not a huge problem.

And, the whole thing is surrounded by a glowing ring of light. It looks pretty neat and I like it more than I thought I would – at least in static colour mode. The cycling modes were a bit much, though.