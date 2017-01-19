One Minute Review: Logitech G231 Prodigy gaming headphones

"... you’re better off going with one of the other excellent budget offerings like the Cougar Immersa or HyperX Cloud Stinger."

$79 AUD
Great sound is let down by poor build quality.

T he Logitech G231 Prodigy is an entry-level gaming headset with a lot going for it – clear, precise 40mm drivers, nice large and comfortable ear cups and in line controls for the mic and volume, but there are also a few real downsides that must also be considered before making a purchase. The boom mic is well positioned, but in testing picked up quite a bit of background noise and the audio recorded wasn’t particularly clear.

The hinges attaching the padded headband and the earcups proved to be a little problematic as well, creaking rather loudly any time they are touched or you turn your head. It’s a pity that the build quality lets the headset down, because when it comes to sound reproduction and clarity the G231 Prodigy is one of the best headsets in the price range.

Unfortunately, because of the mic and creaking you’re better off going with one of the other excellent budget offerings like the Cougar Immersa or HyperX Cloud Stinger.

