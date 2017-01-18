One Minute Review: Tile Mate & Slim

One Minute Review: Tile Mate & Slim
Rating
Overall:

Great for pet owners, or anyone who is constantly losing stuff.

Price
Tile Slim $44.95 AUD
Tile Mate $39.95 AUD
Pricing info

Never lose your keys, gadgets, or dog again.

One year after the original Tile comes new Tile Mate (slightly smaller and thinner) and Tile Slim (larger but much thinner). You put a Tile on keys, wallet, children, then locate them via Bluetooth using the Tile app’s map or simply by making them jingle. It works in reverse too — click a linked Tile and your phone rings.

Bluetooth range is the obvious limitation, but here lies Tile’s trick — declare a Tile lost, and the apps of other Tile users who pass it by will log it, and tell you where it is. Such crowd-hunting hinges on the local density of Tile users, but with 4.5m units shipped globally, things are looking hopeful.

We Tiled our dog to track it when it hides in bushes eating dead things. Success, and a surprised Labrador, as we dragged out dog and Tile. Very much recommended.

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  bluetooth  |  review  |  tile mate  |  tile slim  |  tracker
 
 

