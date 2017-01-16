Review: Acer Aspire S 13 S5-371 laptop

It seems like every laptop manufacturer is going for thin-and-light gold in 2016, and now Acer is staking its claim. With its slender, lightweight chassis and bargain-basement price, it looks as if the Acer Aspire S 13 might just be the complete ultraportable package.

Admittedly, it isn’t the thinnest laptop out there right now – HP’s Spectre 13 retains that title – but Acer maintains its low weight and low price by keeping metalwork to a minimum. However, the largely plastic housing doesn’t look cheap. The silver hinge adds a touch of class and contrasts nicely against the S 13’s all-black finish. If black isn’t your bag, you can opt for a white version.

Build quality is a touch suspect, with both the screen and keyboard flexing considerably when put under pressure. It’s perhaps unreasonable to expect too much given the plastic construction, but this is a laptop that you’ll need to cosset in a protective bag if it’s to last the course.

The Full HD 13.3in display is uninspiring, too. Despite a good 809:1 contrast ratio and a high maximum brightness of 338cd/m2, the panel struggles to reproduce the most intense, saturated parts of the colour spectrum. That’s reflected in its measured sRGB coverage of 86%. Another minor moan is that the matte anti-glare finish struggles to remain legible under bright sunlight.

Acer’s familiar Scrabble-tile keyboard again makes an appearance here, and it’s still one of the best around. There’s plenty of travel to each key, while every keystroke is met with a quiet, reassuring click. The smooth touchpad is generously sized and just as enjoyable to use.

Acer finds space in the budget for a dual-core 2.3GHz Intel Core i3-6200U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. Although not the fastest combination in the world, that’s a significant boost compared to this laptop’s most obvious opposition: the A-Listed ZenBook UX305CA.

The Core i3 chip performed as expected, battling through our tough 4K benchmarks to an overall score of 36. To put that in perspective, it’s almost twice as fast as the UX305CA but a shade behind the UX330CA. For most people, the Aspire S 13 will be fast enough.

Graphical performance is just as you’d expect given the modest Intel HD Graphics 520 chip. I met no problems running Dirt Showdown at 1,280 x 720 resolution at Low settings, with an average frame rate of 47fps, and there weren’t any noticeable issues with Minecraft either. More demanding games will definitely take their toll, though.

Battery life, on the other hand, is a strong point. A result of 9hrs 12mins means you can sling this into your bag (carefully) for a day’s work and be confident it will last the distance. We can’t say the same for the UX305CA, which lasted 6hrs 4mins.

Despite its skinny frame, the Aspire S 13 has plenty of ports. On the right, you have both USB 3 and USB Type-C ports, in addition to HDMI. Take a look on the left, and you’ll find another USB port, SD card slot and the 3.5mm headset jack. There’s no Ethernet, but you do get on-board 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1.

The Acer Aspire S 13 does many things right, but the competition is tough. Dell’s XPS 13 remains the best choice if you’re willing to pay for it, and Asus’ ZenBook UX305CA is our top budget choice due to its higher quality 3,200 x 1,800 display and all-metal chassis. It’s also 100g lighter.

While I’d have liked to see a larger SSD than 128GB (the same as the UX305CA), if you’re in the market for a great-value ultraportable then the Acer Aspire S 13 is worth considering if its price drops. It isn’t as refined as some of its pricier rivals, but it’s a solid machine with a long-lasting battery and comfy keyboard.