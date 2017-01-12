Review: Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Have we all got over our collective shock at the iPhone 7’s lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack? Good, because we can begin assessing the phone’s true worth – and the iPhone 7 has several other important features.

There’s still a little residual shock at Apple’s big decision. Removing a socket that has been around since the days of the Sony Walkman is a big step - and not completely necessary, either. Apple called the decision “courageous”, a move that would save space in the chassis and bring other advantages. I’m not convinced. How much space is really saved by not including the headphone socket? Then balance that against the unarguable inconvenience visited upon those who still want to listen via wired headphones. Simply put, you won’t be able to charge and listen at the same time without purchasing a $70 adapter or a $100 dock. That is a pain.

There are advantages to connecting your headphones to the Lightning socket, however, as evidenced by the JBL Reflect Aware active noise-cancelling headphones: these don’t need a cumbersome power source, because all the processing takes place aboard the phone.

Plus, in an unexpected act of largesse, Apple includes an adapter in the box. It’s a couple of inches long and once you’ve connected it to the end of your headphone cable it will stay there. No fuss, no hassle, and it’s far less easy to lose than you might think.

Bye-bye home button

So, there are positives and negatives about the removal of the headphone socket. The next big change, however, is all good: the replacement of the physical home button with a Force Touch version.

Apple has had an obsession over the years with removing mechanical parts from its products – think back to the iPod, where it moved from a scroll wheel to one that didn’t move at all. As phones move closer towards full edge-to-edge displays, the physical home button became a headache for Apple. Removing it should make it easier, at some indeterminate point in the future, to shrink it or build it into the display.

There’s another, bigger benefit, which helps users and Apple alike. Any moving part, no matter how well-engineered, is always going to be a point of failure. Over time, they attract dust, grease from your fingers, fluff from the inside of your pocket, and every other kind of unpleasant dirty stuff. Removing mechanical parts improves the reliability of iPhones, which means fewer breakdowns for users and fewer warranty replacements for Apple.

So what is this new home “button” like to use? In short, it’s excellent. Thanks in large part to Apple’s “Taptic Engine” (the haptic feedback technology it uses both in the Apple Watch and the latest MacBook touchpads), it’s responsive and feels uncannily like a real button when you push down on it.

It does take a little time to get accustomed to the way it feels, however. At first, you sense there’s a tiny delay between pressing down and the feedback engaging, and the lack of physical movement is disconcerting.

This sensation, however, soon disappears. Even if you don’t like the way the new home button feels at first, it’s possible to tweak the strength of the feedback in the iPhone 7’s settings.

Splash of design

Perhaps an even bigger change, at least in terms of toughness and reliability, is water-resistance: both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are now officially dust- and water-resistant to the IP67 standard. That isn’t as good as the latest series of Samsung Galaxy S7 phones, which both achieve IP68 (six is the dust-resistance score and eight is the water-resistance rating). However, when you look at the fine print there isn’t a huge difference between IP68 and IP67 phones. The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, for instance, is only “more waterproof” than the iPhone 7 to the extent that you can submerge it in an additional half-metre. Both phones can be submerged for up to half an hour.

It’s an academic difference, a phrase that accurately describes the changes to the rest of the iPhone 7’s overall look and feel. The old “rail track” antenna lines have been shunted out of the way to the edge of the handset, which results in a cleaner rear panel. Nice, but hardly groundbreaking.

The rear camera bulge is slightly larger – likewise for the iPhone 7 Plus versus the 6 Plus – while the new glossy Jet Black finish looks predictably spiffing. As with most of these glossy modern finishes, it does collect fingerprints like a stamp collector picks up small squares of sticky paper at a philately convention, but that’s nothing new. It does at least clean up quickly with a wipe on your shirt.

Super screen

The quality of the screen is another subtle upgrade. After years of calibrating screens to target the comparatively narrow – but most universally used – sRGB colour space, Apple is calibrating the iPhone 7 family against the wider DCI-P3 colour space, traditionally used in the movie industry.

Apple has renamed this standard in typical Apple fashion, calling it “Wide Color”, but it’s more than marketing: if you set the iPhone 7 down next to the iPhone 6s, with screen brightness set to maximum, the difference is clearly visible. The colours on the iPhone 7 have more impact and more glow, while black looks deeper as a result. It’s almost AMOLED-like in appearance, but without the lurid quality that afflicts many screens of its type on other handsets. The iPhone 7’s measurements bridge the divide between the two colour spaces remarkably well, covering 95.8% of sRGB and 73.5% of DCI-P3.

The iPhone 7’s screen isn’t quite as bright as the iPhone 6s (I measured it at 540cd/m2 with the brightness slider at maximum and the screen filled with white), and it lags slightly behind on contrast ratio as well, hitting 1,458:1. Those are still good numbers, though, and to the eye, the iPhone 7 display represents a notable step forward.

It’s a similar story for the iPhone 7 Plus with its 5.5in screen (still with a 1,080 x 1,920 resolution). Our sample covered 96.3% of sRGB, brightness hit 520cd/m2, the measured contrast ratio was an excellent 1,350:1, and colour accuracy is as good as you’ll see on any phone.

Double the sound

For the first time, the iPhone 7 also has stereo speaker output. It’s an odd arrangement: one speaker sits at the top of the phone, behind the earpiece, and the other in its standard position, behind the right-hand grille at the bottom of the phone. Although Apple has removed the headphone socket from the left-hand side and balanced the design by replacing it with what looks like another speaker, the holes are purely aesthetic. No sound comes out of these holes at all.

Still, the iPhone 7’s speakers do sound better than the iPhone 6s’s mono speaker, with a little more volume, body and presence. There isn’t a huge amount in it – the laws of physics dictate that there’s no bass and that it still sounds tinny – but the second speaker does at least mean the sound doesn’t disappear altogether when your hand grips the edge of the phone.

Double the camera

The camera is a little more difficult to peg. On the surface it ought to be a belter, and despite the fact that the plain iPhone 7 doesn’t get the sexy dual-camera of its bigger brother, or a resolution bump (it still captures 12-megapixel stills and 4K video), a handful of spec improvements suggest better all-round image quality.

There’s now optical image stabilisation (OIS), where previously this was restricted to the Plus version. There’s also a beefed-up image signal processor, which should ensure better noise reduction and speedier HDR processing. A brighter f/1.8 aperture, which lets 50% more light onto the sensor, six-element lens, and quad-LED flash top things off nicely.

Let’s start with the positives. In bright light, the iPhone 7 captured images at both lower ISO sensitivity and faster shutter speeds than on the iPhone 6s, which means it’s able to freeze action much more successfully.

Meanwhile, in low light, images are typically captured at higher ISO sensitivity and slower shutter speeds, which should give cleaner, brighter, more colourful results. In practice, this is largely what happens.

And yet, there are problems with the iPhone 7’s photos. Examining the shadows in darker backgrounds reveals an unpleasantly mottled, lumpy texture that’s obvious, even without zooming right in. There’s less grain than on the iPhone 6s image, but the graduation between light and dark areas is far less smooth and natural.

The advantages of the brighter aperture and OIS outweigh such processing problems, which Apple may be able to iron out in a software update, but there isn’t a big enough improvement here to overhaul the Galaxy S7 Edge’s camera.

In fact, the biggest upgrade is arguably to the front camera, which gets a boost from 5 megapixels to 7 megapixels. It delivers images with significantly more detail and superior contrast to the iPhone 6s, and I also found that the fake flash (where the screen flashes pale yellow to illuminate your face) seems to activate more readily on the iPhone 7.

As for the iPhone 7 Plus – that’s a much more interesting camera upgrade, which I cover fully below.

Double the speed?

It’s clear from using the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 side-by-side that the newer phone is the more rapid device. It’s also clear from the benchmarks. Both in Geekbench and GFXBench GL, the iPhone 7 outstrips its forebear – and pretty much every other phone on the market right now. That’s thanks to the iPhone 7’s new processor: the A10 Fusion, which is clearly a beast. In fact, it proved a fraction slower in our benchmarks.

Of more interest to most people will be the low-power part of this particular equation. The iPhone 7’s chip has four cores to the two of the iPhone 6s, and those extra two are aimed at greater efficiency with everyday tasks.

Now, all those little jobs that run in the background, such as music playback, message updates and file synchronisation, can run on a less power-hungry CPU – the theory being to save battery life without compromising peak performance.

Our battery test generally reflects this kind of usage, so I was disappointed that the iPhone 7 lasted for only 13hrs 2mins. That’s two hours longer than the iPhone 6s, but still a long way short of the Samsung Galaxy S7’s 17hrs 48mins. The iPhone 7 Plus, with its larger battery, lasted an even more disappointing 10hrs 34mins. However, this is where benchmarks must be treated with caution: in real-world use I found that both phones lasted around two days of solid use, which is better than before.

Prices and verdict

Despite upping the base storage allocation from 16GB to 32GB (and about time too), the iPhone 7 costs the same as the iPhone 6s did when it launched in 2015. The 32GB model is $1,079, then, with the 128GB version coming in at $1,229 and the 256GB costs $1,379. The Jet Black version is only available in 128GB and 256GB sizes, so starts at $1,229.

The iPhone 7 Plus, however, works out significantly pricier than the iPhone 6 Plus when it launched. You do get double the storage, with the base model now offering 32GB instead of 16GB, but with prices starting at $1,269, it’s now more expensive than in 2015. Ouch.

Neither iPhone is good enough to snatch a place on the A List. If you’re after a smaller phone, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge still wins with a superior camera, curved display and storage expansion. The same applies for the Galaxy Note 7 compared to the 7 Plus,but with that device no longer onsale the 7 Plus by default becomes a recommended larger screen device.

The iPhone 7 family is, though, Apple’s best yet by some distance. Both models have better cameras than their predecessors’, the luscious Jet Black finish is there for those who like a bit of smartphone bling, they’re faster, water-resistant, the screen is improved and the new haptic home button is a pleasure to use. Both are outstanding phones.