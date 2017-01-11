One Minute Review: LUOM G50 gaming mouse

We recently discovered the Gearbest site, from China, where an apparently infinite number of products are for sale for peanuts. While browsing the hundreds of mice we asked them to send us a few for evaluation. This one is $31.70 with free shipping to Australia. It may well no longer exist by the time you read this, but there will be hundreds of other similar alternatives.

It’s mostly metal, looks amazingly impressive for the price, and has a lovely cold feel. We all liked it. You can adjust the top rear plate distance from the wheel via screws, but it’s a huge amount of trouble for a couple of mm movement, and we inadvertently stripped the screw thread while we were at it, so cheap materials seem to have been used here.

The braided cord looks fantastic. In fact if fantastic appearance for next to no money is the goal, along with decent sensor performance, it’s well worth a punt.