Review: QNAP Turbo NAS TS-251A offers convenient storage

by   |   | Comment Now
Review: QNAP Turbo NAS TS-251A offers convenient storage
Rating
Overall:

"If QNAP can take the functionality and connectivity of the TS-251A and give it a slightly more powerful CPU, they’ll have the ultimate home media box."

Price
$499 AUD
> Pricing info
Specs
Direct USB access • SD card slot • Intel Celeron N3060 @ 1.6GHz • 2GB RAM

A versatile and handy storage option.

QNAP’s perfectly excellent little two-bay NAS has received a perfectly excellent update that gives it just a little bit more functionality - as if it didn’t already have enough.
While it has always been possible to plug in a client USB drive to the front of the NAS, the TS-251A adds a second USB port that allows the NAS itself to work in client-mode. This means now you don’t even need a home network to set it up or use it: the N in this NAS stands for ‘USB direct’. Uh... just go with it.

Also joining the front fascia is an SD-card slot for yet another more option to load files onto either of the HDDs in the two bays (or both at once depending on your preferred RAID setup).

Elsewhere this is the same TS-251 we’ve loved for a while now. Powered by a Celeron N3060 and 2GB of RAM it’s beefy enough to handle most filing and delivery duties short of 1080P video transcoding. It WILL happily play back 1080P video if it’s already in a format supported by your media device, though.

And thanks to QNAP’s increasingly powerful Linux-derived OS (called QTS) you can download and install an app that will convert video with just a few mouse-clicks. Command line? Not here!

Our only caveat remains with that transcoding. The Celeron is ALMOST powerful enough to handle all your media, and that almost can at times be frustrating. Right now the solution is to jump up several tiers (and $1000) to a four-bay NAS like the TVS-471. But that thing can squirt out multiple 1080p streams at once, and we’re not that greedy.

If QNAP can take the functionality and connectivity of the TS-251A and give it a slightly more powerful CPU (and 4GB of RAM why not), they’ll have the ultimate home media box. And that would be a compelling offering indeed.

Related Reviews

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  nas  |  qnap  |  qnap versus synology  |  review  |  turbo nas ts251a
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

Five things we'd love to see in the next version of DayZ 

Five things we'd love to see in the next version of DayZ

 
Sleeping Dogs demo out now - on all platforms! 

Sleeping Dogs demo out now - on all platforms!

 
Cooler Master's new Elite 120 Advanced looks like a tiny powerhouse 

Cooler Master's new Elite 120 Advanced looks like a tiny powerhouse

 
Games Workshop continues to embrace iPad with Warhammer Quest 

Games Workshop continues to embrace iPad with Warhammer Quest

 
Sleeping Dogs review - criminally good! 

Sleeping Dogs review - criminally good!

 
Latest articles on BIT Latest Articles from BIT
Pre-holiday checklist to help secure your business
22 Dec 2016
Here are five ways to reduce the chances of coming back to a nasty surprise after the Christmas ...
A billion Yahoo accounts hacked in yet another breach
15 Dec 2016
The online giant's latest breach is yet another reminder of why it's vital to protect your email ...
Several Netgear routers are open to external attacks
14 Dec 2016
A US security watchdog has named a number of Netgear routers as being vulnerable to remote attacks.
Malware discovered in online ads on popular sites
9 Dec 2016
Eset has warned that online ads are delivering images containing malware that runs without user ...
Are you certain your documents are being safely destroyed?
8 Dec 2016
So you've decided it's too much time and trouble to do your own shredding. Here's what you ...

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD! 

Win a 16GB Ballistix RAM plus a Crucial 525GB SSD!

Need to upgrade your storage and memory? New RAM and a roomy new solid state drive should do it!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 