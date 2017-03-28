These are the first bugs Bioware is addressing in Mass Effect Andromeda

I've got to admit - I've no issue with the facial animations in Mass Effect: Andromeda. But, I'm aware that I may be in the minority. And if you're in the possible majority, the list of bugs that Bioware's deciding to tackle first in Andromeda may be a touch... disappointing.

The company has made a blog post detailing the issues that it's looking to address in a first patch, on a number of platforms. Bioware admits it's no exhaustive, but it looks pretty clear that facial animations are either a low priority, or are going to take more time to address.

Performance

Enabling Crossfire may not yield to a significant performance increase.

Dolby Vision is currently disabled for PC.

Screen appears stretched in 4:3 and 5:4 resolutions.

Attempting to run the game in 16:9 or 16:10 portrait display may cause the game to crash.

Players may experience performance drops in the Storm Canyons.

Squadmates

Squadmates may repeatedly teleport on top of the player, and may follow when told not to.

UI

Objects in space may rotate slowly or may appear jittery when using the right control stick.

Missions/Levels

PS4 - Repeatedly skipping opening cinematics on the Remnant City critical path mission can cause Ryder to hang in mid-air.

Game does not save often enough during main missions.

We are aware of some areas where progression events may fail to trigger. If you encounter this you may be able to get past this by leaving the area and returning

General