Epson unveils 100ppm enterprise colour printer

Recently we got up close and personal with a printer that ushers in a new era in high performance printing. The Epson WorkForce WF-C20590 is an enterprise-level machine, so it’s intended for office use. If your company is looking for a new printer, or an upgrade, this thing is a speed demon that also runs at very low power.

The big claim to fame is its mighty 100ppm output. That’s for full colour prints, too. A slightly less mighty version – the WF-C17590 – can pump out 75ppm.

Achieving those speeds comes due largely to the new design print head. It measures just 43mm across and within that small space packs in 33,500 nozzles. Which is why it can blast through over a page and a half every second. It’s self-cleaning and is designed to last the life of the printer.

It’s an inkjet, so with that comes power consumption and heat generation that’s a fraction of a comparable laser. Epson’s claimed power consumption is an average of 180W, with a maximum of 32W. That’s a fraction of most PCs, and around 75% less than competitor enterprise lasers, according to Epson’s figures.

If this sounds appealing for your office, it can also handle bulk jobs with the addition of the optional WorkFlow Enterprise Finisher unit, and with that comes automatic document finishing with a stapler and stacker able to cope with a maximum paper input of 5350 sheets.

The WF-C20590 with all extras, including the stacker, installed

What we saw in our special preview is not yet available for purchase, but will be later this year. Pricing has not yet been announced.

It takes a lot to get us excited about printers but if this is here and now, then the shape of things to come as this technology is expanded and built upon shows us that big machines with moving parts can still dazzle in this world of silicon chips.

Key features: