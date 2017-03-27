New 12-core Ryzen processor spotted in the wild

The top of the current Ryzen range is the impressive Ryzen 7 1800X processor, running at 3.6MHz with an impressive eight cores. But a part with more cores could be around the corner.

Guru3D made the spot, courtesy of the SiSoft Sandra ranking database, which is listing an Alienware Area 51 PC with an AMD engineering sample labeled '2D2701A9UC9F4_32/27_N'. Broken down, this equates to a 2.7GHz base frequency desktop part with 12 cores, and a Turbo clock of 3.2GHz. It also doesn't seem to be an AM4 socketed CPU.



When will we see it? No idea, sadly, but it's looking like there's going to be a metric cartload of new silicon to come from AMD as the year stretches on.