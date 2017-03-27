Sign up for MSI's community event next month

Ryzen is here, and it's made an a hell of an impact on enthusiasts and gamers, the first competitive AMD processor in... a generation!

MSI's as excited as we are, and to celebrate the component-maker is hosting an impressive fan gathering in Melbourne next month. You can sign up for the event right here, and if you get a place - and space is limited, so get clicking - you can head along to the Zen Gaming Lounge to see Ryzen in action on MSI's AM4 platform motherboards.

There'll be product demos, virtual reality to try, and a tonne of giveaways for lucky punters.

Here are the event details:

Date : April 08, 2017 (Sat.) 2:00PM-5:00PM

Address : 3006 Melbourne 280 City Road

Location : Zen Gaming Lounge, Melbourne

