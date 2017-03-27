MSI's new GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X card features TwinFrozr cooling

MSI is getting on the GTX 1080 Ti bandwagon, with an upcoming video card featuring the company's TwinFrozr VI V cooler. It's pretty much exactly what you'd expect an MSI card to look like - a twin-fan cooler, with a red and black heat shroud. It actually looks almost identical to my GTX 1070.

Under the hood though it boasts impressive 8+2 phase power delivery, and comes with three overclocking modes - OC mode runs the card at 1569Mhz, Gaming Mode dials it down to 1544MHz, while Silent Mode drops the base clock to 1480MHz.

There's also a DVI port, on top of two HDMI and two DisplayPorts.

The card should be available, alongside every other vendors' models, in mid-April.