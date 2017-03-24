Outdated software exposes millions of PC users to cyber-risks

by Danielle Correa  |  Friday 24 March 2017  | Comment Now
Outdated software exposes millions of PC users to cyber-risks

Millions of PC users are still failing to update computer applications, such as Flash and Java, leaving them vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

New research from Avast's PC Trends Report Q1 2017 has revealed that 52 percent of the most popular PC applications around the world are out of date.

The report looked at the anonymous software, RAM and HDD data from a base sample of 116 million Windows desktop and laptop users worldwide.

The most out of date programs include:

1.     Java (Runtime 6,7), Oracle Corporation

2.     Flash Player (Active X), Adobe Systems

3.     Foxit Reader, Foxit Software

4.     GOM Media Player, Gretech

5.     Nitro Pro, Nitro Software

6.     WinZip, Corel Corporation

7.     DivX, DivX LLC

8.     Adobe Shockwave Player, Adobe Systems

9.     7-ZIP, Igor Pavlov

10.  Firefox, Mozilla

More than 24 million people are running outdated versions of Java Runtime 6 and 7. This is closely followed by Flash (ActiveX) in which 99 percent of users have yet to update this control for Internet Explorer.

The most up-to-date applications across the sampled user base are Google Chrome (88 percent), Opera (84 percent) and Skype (76 percent).

Windows XP is still installed on six percent of the PCs surveyed despite Microsoft discontinuing support for almost three years now.

The most common memory size by far is 4GB (43.3 percent), followed by 2GB (21.6 percent). Smaller RAM sizes of 2GB or less may cause PCs to run and perform tasks slowly if users do more than basic emailing or running a browser with a few tabs open.

Seventy-seven percent of sampled users own a PC with a dual-core chip inside. Quad-core was only found in 15 percent of surveyed PCs.

“In the online world, your security habits, such a keeping your software updated, play a big role in your level of your protection on the internet. Running outdated programs leaves PC users susceptible to attacks from savvy hackers exploiting easy-to-find or known vulnerabilities. The cause of people using outdated software may be that updates don't install properly or they postpone or forget to update even when prompted. We recommend people get into the habit of doing a regular status check on their PC, use an automatic software updater tool and make sure their AV is always kept up-to-date,” said Ondrej Vlcek, chief technology officer, GM and EVP consumer business at Avast.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © SC Magazine, UK edition

See more about:  flash  |  java  |  security
 
 

More in Misc Software (1 of 10 articles)

Software licensing and forged upgrades

FEATURE

Software licensing and forged upgrades

More in Misc Software (2 of 10 articles)

Bear 1.1 unveils loads of improvements, including improved tagging, export

NEWS

Bear 1.1 unveils loads of improvements, including improved tagging, export

More in Misc Software (3 of 10 articles)

Teams shows Microsoft&#8217;s strengths &#8211; and its weaknesses

NEWS

Teams shows Microsoft’s strengths – and its weaknesses

More in Misc Software (4 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: Minitool Partition Wizard

REVIEW

One Minute Review: Minitool Partition Wizard

More in Misc Software (5 of 10 articles)

How to: Enable private browsing on any browser to keep your search history secret

FEATURE

How to: Enable private browsing on any browser to keep your search history secret

More in Misc Software (6 of 10 articles)

Hard Disk Sentinel 5.0 adds more test and repair tools

NEWS

Hard Disk Sentinel 5.0 adds more test and repair tools

More in Misc Software (7 of 10 articles)

Firefox 52 lets you send tabs to other synced devices, ups the security ante

NEWS

Firefox 52 lets you send tabs to other synced devices, ups the security ante

More in Misc Software (8 of 10 articles)

Mozilla picks Pocket for web recommendations

NEWS

Mozilla picks Pocket for web recommendations

More in Misc Software (9 of 10 articles)

Google Project Zero notifies Microsoft as another bug found but not patched

NEWS

Google Project Zero notifies Microsoft as another bug found but not patched

More in Misc Software (10 of 10 articles)

Google Chrome users targeted with 'missing font' malware scam

NEWS

Google Chrome users targeted with 'missing font' malware scam

Latest articles on BIT Latest Articles from BIT
ReadyNAS RN214 review: Netgear's easy-to-use four-bay NAS
16 Mar 2017
Looking for a business-class four-bay network-attached storage device that’s easy to use? ...
How the CIA hacking tools allegedly work: inside the WikiLeaks files
8 Mar 2017
WikiLeaks reveals how the CIA has allegedly hacked into Samsung TVs, iPhones, Android phones, ...
Spammers 'leak database of 1.4 billion users'
8 Mar 2017
Spammer's data hoard – which includes real names, email addresses and in some cases home ...
Beware of fake 'ASIC' email carrying ransomware
6 Mar 2017
Security provider MailGuard says it has detected "one of the largest-scale fraud inundations" in ...
11 things we learnt from a ransomware helpline
26 Feb 2017
A 'customer support' chat group reveals the inner workings of a ransomware business, while ...

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

WIN! One of ten double passes to see Ghost in the Shell! 

WIN! One of ten double passes to see Ghost in the Shell!

Scarlett Johansen stars as a special forces cyborg in the first live-action adaptation of the seminal manga series.
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 