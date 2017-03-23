Hyper PixelCast 78

by Tim Henderson  |  Thursday 23 March 2017  | Comment Now
The releases have both slowed and disappointed a little since two weeks ago, and so Matt, Tim and Ken have a chance to sit back and talk about playing together.

By playing together, we mostly mean co-operatively, which is the focus of the second half of the show. A second half that mostly goes smoothly - we appologise about the dead time in the lead in. Feel free to blame it on Tim, post-production woes, or ice-cream.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.
____________________________________________________
Right click, save as

Games: Mass Effect Andromeda, DESYNC, Horizon: Zero Dawn
Music: The Unbroken (by Nutritous)
Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Mathieu Stempell Dma-Sc)
Never walk in front of Ken's TV in order to get a drink

