Australian Ghost Recon: Wildlands film takes a lighter look at the war on drugs

Film-makers Fury Fingers Films have just completed a comedic partnership with Ubisoft to take an alternate look at the action of Ghost Recon: Wildlands. In the words of Fury Fingers Films, Ghost Recon: Wild Time "offers wrestling, gun fights, fight choreography, a car chase, Drone filming, parkour, VFX, beautiful women, muscley men… All blended together with some video-game inspired humour."

Well, they say it's comedy, but it actually plays very close to what most of my co-op missions look like. But it is a hoot, and not bad for a local, low-budget production. We caught up with Fury Fingers' Nicholas Cleary to ask him a few questions about the production.

You mentioned that it was a tough shoot – can you tell me what some of the challenges were?

Finding the right place to recreate Bolivia was difficult. We went outback and looked rural in search for red soil as a starting point. The opening mountain scene with the sniper was filmed in Iron knob, a five-hour drive north for us. We wanted to open the film with a shot that quickly said South America. One of the farms we filmed in had a handmade wall of rocks and old Australian cottages so a lot o the filming took place around there.

It wasn't until we added Spanish music to the film that it really helped 'transport' it.

The heat was also a pain during filming.

Yeah, that sweat looks real!

The drone footage looks great: how much of a game changer as access to drones these days for films of this scale and budget?

Immensely. A few of the team have access and licenses to fly now. So it's helping us tell bigger stories. Film is scale - and there's plenty of that out there, now we can capture it!

We got quite creative with the drone actually. For the car chase sequence we took the propellers off it and gaffer taped the device to a stick. A mop actually. Using the balancing gimbal we were able to get those great shots sweeping alongside the van, getting really tough and close.

How much of the effects work is in-camera, and how much VFX?

All the VFX were made digitally. We had a lot to film and not a lot of money so we opted to progress quickly through the shoot - so we could get as much done on set as we can. It was a big project.

For all the fight sequences we trained leading up to the shoot. The scenes with 'Grimm' were made with professional wrestlers. Those guys don't need a lot of training - they are very natural talented performers. Their life is training.

Which I guess explains all that dragging about and throwing bodies. Thanks for you time!