by David Hollingworth  |  Wednesday 22 March 2017  | Comment Now
AMD also releases new Mass Effect: Andromeda-ready Radeon drivers

AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.3.3 drivers out now.

If you're hyped for Mass Effect: Andromeda and waiting to play it on PC, you'll want to make sure you're ready with the latest drivers. Nvidia dropped new ones yesterday, and now AMD's followed suit.

The new AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.3.3 drivers feature multi-GPU settings for Andromeda, and also allow you enable multi-GPU from the command line. Texture-flickering in Andromeda has also been fixed.

That said, there's still the usual host of unresolved issues, including a mess involving Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

You can download the new drivers here.

