Apple might bring AR features to the iPhone 8

by Clare Hopping  |  Wednesday 22 March 2017  | Comment Now
Apple is also allegedly working on an AR headset to connect to the iPhone 8.

Apple is planning to integrate AR into the iPhone 8, according to Bloomberg.

Citing "people with knowledge of the company's plans", Bloomberg says this could take the shape of gaming, smartphone applications that merge real life with virtual lives or something completely new and innovative that remains to be seen.

The tech giant has allegedly built a team comprising both hardware and software engineers to be run by a former Dolby Labs executive. Other members of the team include engineers active in the development of Oculus and HoloLens products, making it possibly one of the most knowledgeable AR teams in the world.

Adding to its efforts are all the companies Apple has acquired in the AR space, 3D gaming and virtual reality software over the last few years. This experienced resource will hopefully come into fruition when the company launches its iPhone 8 later in the year.

Bloomberg's sources said Apple is working on a whole portfolio of AR products, including a headset (described as digital spectacles), which would connect to the iPhone, transforming its content into virtual worlds. For this to happen, there would need to be software on the device, which manages that content.

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  apple  |  augmented reality  |  iphone 8
 
 

