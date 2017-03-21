Get a peak at Gigabyte's new GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AORUS Xtreme video card

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 21 March 2017  | Comment Now
Gigabyte's take on the GTX 1080 Ti is a triple-slot monster.

Yesterday we got a look - and some details - on Asus' new GTX 1080 Ti card, and today Gigabyte's playing things a little more coy, sharing some rather attractive renders of its Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AORUS Xtreme video card.

From the pics we can, however, glean a few details. It's obviously a triple-fan design, and it's a triple-slot card, too. There's a single HDMI port on the card's front corner, for VR hardware, and we can get a glimpse of a 6-heatpipe cooling design. 

There'll almost certainly by some RGB lighting bling, and Techpowerup - who shared the pics - also suggests two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, and a single DVI port on the rear plate. 

That's all we know, but it sure looks tasty.

