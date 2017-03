New drivers out over night from Nvidia aim at getting your PC ready to explore the new galaxy of Mass Effect: Andromeda.

The GeForce GameReady 378.92 WHQL drivers offer Game Ready performance for Bioware's new epic, as well as Rock Band VR. The drivers also include support for Dolby Vision, and updated SLI profiles for Dead Rising 4 and Deus Ex: Breach, as well as SLI profiles for Andromeda.

You can download the new drivers here.