Lomo’s latest instant camera is top of the glass

Instant cameras are good fun, but one of the accepted results of shooting onto Fuji Instax film is slightly low-fi image quality. Most photographers desire it, in fact, because art. The word ‘Glass’ here represents Lomo’s decision to up the ante, upgrading this version of its Automat to a multicoated, six element/four group glass lens.

Further differences include a wide 21mm equivalent focal length and a reasonably low-light friendly f/4.5 aperture. You get a macro lens in the box, plus one of Lomo’s Splitzer attachments that allows multiple-exposure lens obscuring wizardry. Or, in our hands, a hot mess of a wasted print.

UNo, unlike some arty cameras, the Automat has batteries in it powering a brain smart enough to have an ‘Auto’ setting that works out exposure and whatnot.

Less technical – Lomo is basically saying that should sixteenth-century explorer Magellan be temporarily reincarnated, brought up to speed with modern camera technology, then further educated on the resurgence of retro technologies and instant film, he might agree that a glass-lensed version of the Automat would be a marketable thing. They might even give him one to have in his coffin, as they cut the power and let him fade back into the darkness.

What they didn’t have time to brief him on was modern day finances, and so he will remain blissfully ignorant of the fact that, at $US189, the Glass Magellan edition is not terrifically more expensive than other Automats, especially given the inclusion of the Splitzer and macro lens attachments. Pre-orders now, delivery in mid-April.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv