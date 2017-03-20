Celebgate repeat? Private images of Emma Watson and others leaked

In an all-too-familiar scenario, hackers have once again broken into the iCloud accounts of female celebrities, this time exposing intimate images of Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson, Mischa Barton, Amanda Seyfried, and others.

The unknown assailant posted the images and videos to popular imageboarding sites including 4chan and Reddit and some are saying the images belong to the 2014 Celebgate saga and were leaked by a collector of stolen images.

Emma Watson's publicist said the actress is contemplating legal action against whoever leaked the photos.

"Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen," her publicist told Time in an email. "They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further."

It is unknown if the person responsible will leak more images similar to how images were leaked on a weekly basis during Celebgate.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com