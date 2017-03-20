Asus reveals ROG Strix Geforce GTX 1080 Ti video card

We're absolutely in love with the new GTX 1080 Ti, and Asus is adding even more tasty features to this fabulous video card.

Asus has stripped away the stock Nvidia cooler and shroud and added some serious cooling of its own. MaxContact (which could be a spin-off from Maxx Headroom) uses an enhanced copper heat-spreader with direct GPU contact via a precision milled surface. The card boasts a 40 per cent larger heatsink surface area than previous designs.

Wingblade fans offer superior air flow for better and quieter performance, and are IP5X dust resistant to boot. Plus, the fans only kick in when GPU temperature rises above a certain threshold, making for quieter non-gaming computing.

Asus is also very proud of its new Auto-Extreme technology, which uses a completely automated production line. It's also a much greener manufacturing process, which certainly can't hurt.

Aura RGB lighting lights up both the cooling shroud and the backplate, in millions of colours that can be tweaked with its Aura Sync technology, so that your entire system can be lit up in coordinated colours.

The ROG Strix Geforce GTX 1080 Ti also boasts two HDMI ports for VR gaming, The card is available later this month.