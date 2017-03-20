Galaxy S8 to use facial recognition for payments

Monday 20 March 2017  | Comment Now
Galaxy S8 to use facial recognition for payments

Samsung is trying to convince banks to make use of facial recognition for mobile payments.

Samsung is hoping to help the Galaxy S8 standout from other flagship phones with facial recognition for mobile payments. The handset will use fingerprints as well as iris and facial recognition to authenticate for Samsung Pay, according to sources speaking to Bloomberg. 

Previous rumours have suggested the Galaxy S8 will feature an iris scanner and facial recognition, while a Samsung employee was quoted as saying earlier this week that fingerprint recognition is "obsolete" compared to other security techniques. 

Indeed, it's not the first time facial recognition has landed on a Samsung smartphone – it's been used for unlocking before – but would be the first time the technology is used for payments.

Samsung is working with banks on the system, which might not be available at the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch later this month as financial institutions need some convincing to "help them embrace" the technology. So if that's a feature you're planning on using, it may be your bank that holds up the process, rather than Samsung. 

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  facial recognition  |  fingerprint recognition  |  galaxy s8  |  samsung pay
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

This iPhone 7 Plus looks like it time traveled from 1987

NEWS

This iPhone 7 Plus looks like it time traveled from 1987

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Is Samsung's foldable phone almost here?

NEWS

Is Samsung's foldable phone almost here?

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Which phone should you opt for?

NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Which phone should you opt for?

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Analyst predicts two Samsung Galaxy S8 variations

NEWS

Analyst predicts two Samsung Galaxy S8 variations

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Apple to drop Touch ID for larger display

NEWS

Apple to drop Touch ID for larger display

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Apple to release THREE handsets this year

NEWS

Apple to release THREE handsets this year

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Oppo ups periscope to add 5x zoom tech to its phone cameras

FEATURE

Oppo ups periscope to add 5x zoom tech to its phone cameras

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Samsung Galaxy S8 event confirmed

NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S8 event confirmed

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Review: Moto Z Play is more than its mods

REVIEW

Review: Moto Z Play is more than its mods

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Huawei P10

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Huawei P10

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 