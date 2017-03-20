This iPhone 7 Plus looks like it time traveled from 1987

Yes, it looks delightful, but you won't want to buy one when you see the price.

Right now on the Apple store website, you can buy an iPhone 7 in rose gold, gold, silver, black or jet black. Conspicuous from Apple's colour wheel since the 1980s is beige. No matter how much money you have to throw away on aesthetics, you cannot buy a beige iPhone. Until now.

Colorware have just launched the iPhone 7 Plus Retro edition for people who don't just have more money than sense, but have such a discrepancy between the two that they wouldn't fit on the same line graph. Before I reveal exactly how much they're charging for it though, let's take a moment to marvel at its beauty:

Now let's slowly turn over that price tag and… WOAH. $US1,899. Okay, putting it back now, being super-careful not to drop it.

To be entirely fair to Colorware, they have gone for the second-most expensive iPhone 7 available – the 256GB iPhone 7 Plus. I say second-most, because they've hand painted the details on top of it, and presumably the finish of the Jet Black version would get in the way, but all the same the base iPhone costs $US969, which means the paint job is a whopping $US930.

You may be wondering if anyone will buy one at that price, and the answer is almost certainly yes. Last year's iPhone 6S retro repaint cost only a little less, and is marked as sold out on the site.

If you are interested, they're selling it in limited numbers, with the first 25 getting a handwritten number of authenticity. It dispatched in two to three weeks, meaning it'll be even more retro by the time it reaches your hands.

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

