Windows 10 Creators Update 'is nearly ready'

The Windows 10 Creators update will be arriving with testers by the end of the month, according to The Verge.

The website received news of the launch from "sources familiar with the company's plans," it explained, although those sources wouldn't reveal exactly when punters can expect to be using the update on their device.

Apparently, the full-blown update for everyone will be rolling out across devices from April, although it will be staggered by device type and, probably, by geography, to make sure everything runs smoothly for everyone.

After the long wait for the Creators Update, it would not be good at all if users experienced problems downloading and installing the hefty upgrade. One of the big plus points of the Creators Update is that it will get rid of the need to reboot devices to install system upgrades, so this may be the last time you have to spend a substantial amount of time installing it.

This isn't too far away from predictions by Windows Central, which said the update should start rolling out to testers next week, with the official update going out to non-testers from 11 April.

The update has certainly been a long time coming, so news it's almost here is very welcome to those rocking Windows 10 devices, which desperately need an update.