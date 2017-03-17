Dozens of tech firms reject second Trump travel ban

Friday 17 March 2017  | Comment Now
Dozens of tech firms reject second Trump travel ban

Tech companies claim new ban is just as damaging as the first

Fifty-eight tech companies have filed an amicus brief in opposition to Donald Trump's revised travel ban, which was set to take effect today.

The brief, which was filed in support of Hawaii's lawsuit against the ban, claims the planned travel restrictions would be damaging to both businesses and employees. It also provides real-world examples of employees who were affected by the original travel ban.

The updated executive order proposes a 90-day travel restriction on people arriving from Iran, Libya, Somalian, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen—Iraq has been removed from the list. It also attempts to ban refugees for 120 days, rather than permanently.

“Barring people from entering our country because of where they're from was wrong the first time around — still wrong…” Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky wrote in a Tweet.

Logan Green, co-founder and CEO of Lyft, also posted a series of Tweets regarding the company's opposition of the ban.

“Lyft stands firmly against the latest executive order on immigration. We will continue to speak out and take actions when the values of our community are put at risk.”

Airbnb and Lyft are two of the companies that have signed the brief. Despite the inclusion of these big names, the brief lacks support from tech industry heavy hitters like Apple, Facebook, and Google. Other companies that had signed last month's amicus brief but have chose not to involve themselves with the new one include Microsoft, Twitter, Netflix, and Intel.

While the ban was scheduled to be implemented this morning, it has since been temporarily blocked by two US federal judges just hours before it was to take effect.

 

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  tech companies  |  travel ban  |  trump
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

Lunar mining firm Moon Express funds first trip to &#8220;eighth continent" 

Lunar mining firm Moon Express funds first trip to “eighth continent"

 
The Look Back: Deconstructing Modern Warfare 2 

The Look Back: Deconstructing Modern Warfare 2

 
Hack the planet with Ubisoft's Watch_Dogs 2 

Hack the planet with Ubisoft's Watch_Dogs 2

 
Get ready to want these awesome transparent PS4 controllers 

Get ready to want these awesome transparent PS4 controllers

 
A street in the UK will soon be powered by the people walking on it 

A street in the UK will soon be powered by the people walking on it

 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 