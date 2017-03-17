Are 'bad bots' weaponising data centres to spread fake news?

Bad bots accounted for 20 percent of all web traffic last year, according to new research from Distil Networks published recently.

With bots making up 40 percent of web traffic, that half of them were ‘bad' is a cause of concern. This concern heightens when you discover the same research found 75 percent of them to be advanced enough to load JavaScript or other external resources, hold onto cookies and enable persistence through randomisation of IP addresses, headers and user agents.

Distil Networks researchers also reveal that 60 percent of all these bad bots originated from data centres, with Amazon topping The bad bot market share for the third year in a row with responsibility for 16 percent of all bad bot traffic.

We know that bots can include things such as search engine crawler with their indexing processes necessary to keep product, service and site details up to date. But what, exactly, does a bad bot do?

We asked Stephen Singam, managing director for research at Distil Networks, to define exactly what a bad bot is? “When you look at bad bots”, Singam told us, “it's important to differentiate between those that use data for business advantage and those that break the law through fraud and account theft.”

There is a well-known legal grey area inhabited by bots that scrape data from sites without permission and reuse data such as pricing information or inventory levels. For some retailers, this is fine as it can help customers, where the motive is to gain a competitive edge they are not so welcome.

“The truly ugly bots”, Singam continues, “undertake criminal activities, such as fraud and outright theft.” One example is account hijacking where a breach disclosing significant numbers of account details will be met with a bot swarm feeding the data into login pages and uncovering live accounts to compromise where password re-use exists.

“Bad bots might also click on ads hosted on ‘fake news' sites” Singam told SC Media UK, continuing “the fraudsters will own both publication and bot traffic, and get paid out as part of advertising networks that are operating programmatically.” By the time the advertiser audits their traffic, of course, the fraud has been committed and the payload cashed out.

And talking of fake news, which is much in the real news courtesy of President Trump and his Twitter tantrums, we wondered if bad bots could be behind fake news campaigns on social media that are designed to influence political opinion?

“Anecdotally, bots can be used to amplify a 'voice' in social media to make it appear that more people share that opinion” Singam agrees, adding that bots are “just automated scripts completing their allotted task.” That task could be scraping airline ticket prices every ten seconds, running millions of stolen credentials against websites or reposting social media posts.

Singam admits that it's a very complex environment, so tracking political organisations or even lone wolf actors behind such social media campaigns isn't always easy. Organisations such as Political Bots by the team at the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford exist to track news and gather evidence of bots being used in this way.

