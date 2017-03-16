Ryzen 5 quad- and hex-core CPUs announced

AMD has just released details of its mid-tier Ryzen 5 CPU range. These will fight in the market against Inte's i5 range, and as you can see from the pricing AMD has more or less matched Intel.

Intel's cheapest i5, the 2.7GHz (3.3GHz Turbo) i5 6400 currently sells for around $245, and that's what AMD is asking for its cheapest Ryzen 5 -- the 3.2GHz (3.4GHz Boost) 1400.

At the higher end, the top Ryzen 5 1600X (3.6GHz/4GHz Boost is $359, while Intel's i5 7600K (3.8GHz/4.2GHz Turbo) is a bit cheaper at $325. However, the Ryzen 5 1600X had six cores to the i5's four.

Of course, Intel's CPUs are now a bit cheaper since the company dropped prices to battle AMD, but isn't it interesting how closely they're priced? Now things in the CPU scene are going to get really interesting!

It seems that the top tier Ryzen 7 will be the ones to smash Intel on price against the i7, while the middle of the pack range will fight it out based more on the performance Ryzen has already established, and more cores in some cases.

Be sure to pick up the next (issue of PC & Tech Authority magazine, onsale April 13th, for a full and somewhat huge feature analysis of Ryzen.

Ryzen 5 will be onsale April 11. Will you buy one?

Press release follows:

Sydney, Australia — March 16, 2017 — Following the successful introduction of AMD Ryzen™ 7 desktop processors including record pre-orders and award-winning1 performance, AMD today announced Ryzen™ 5 desktop processors will launch worldwide on April 11, 2017, offering disruptive price-to-performance for gamers and creators. With end users at the heart of everything AMD does, the new Ryzen 5 processors feature the powerful and efficient “Zen” architecture in 6-core,12-thread as well as 4-core, 8-thread options, to deliver enhanced performance, immersive experiences and high performance innovation to gamers and consumers worldwide with a price range of $169 to $249 USD SEP.

“Ryzen will ultimately bring innovation and competition to virtually every segment of the PC market, and Ryzen 5 is the next big step on that journey, designed to achieve new levels of compute performance for millions of PC users,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD. “AMD reinvigorated the high-performance desktop market with Ryzen 7 earlier this month, and AMD Ryzen 5 now brings the power and efficiency of the “Zen” core to users in the highly popular sub-$300 segment of the market.”



Ryzen 5 Performance and Lineup

During an event today in Beijing, China for press, customers, and partners, AMD outlined the AMD Ryzen 5 desktop processor lineup. AMD specifically designed these processors for performance desktop users, AAA-title and streaming gamers, and the new AM4 desktop platform. Featuring AMD SenseMI technology and impressive multi-tasking capabilities, the groundbreaking AMD Ryzen 5 adapts to consumers’ needs with incredible responsiveness and performance. Previously, AMD demonstrated the Ryzen 5 1600X beating the Intel Core i5 7600K by 69 percent2 in CPU performance testing using Cinebench R15 nT.



Product Line

Model





Cores





Threads

Base Clock (GHz)

Boost Clock (GHz)

Included Cooler

TDP (Watts)

Suggested Price, SEP (AUD inc GST)

AMD Ryzen 5

1600X

6

12

3.6

4.0

N/A

95

$359

AMD Ryzen 5

1600

6

12

3.2

3.6





Wraith Spire

65

$319

AMD Ryzen 5

1500X

4

8

3.5

3.7





Wraith Spire

65

$275

AMD Ryzen 5

1400

4

8

3.2

3.4





Wraith Stealth

65

$245

