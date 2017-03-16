Massive data leak in US Air Force exposes details of 4,000+ officers

Thousands of classified documents from the US Air Force (USAF) were accidentally left open for anyone on the internet to see, according to security researchers.

The details of over 4,000 USAF officers were discovered by researchers working at MacKeeper. This included information on personnel such as names, ranks, addresses and social security numbers.

The researchers said the device was misconfigured and thus publicly available to anyone with an internet connection. They said it contained backup data and appears to belong to a Lieutenant who didn't realise that it was not secured.

According to researchers, at the bottom of each page is a notice that reads: “Under the Privacy Act of 1974, you must safeguard personnel information retrieved through this system. Disclosure of information is governed by Title 5, United”

The researchers said that the most shocking document was a spreadsheet of open investigations that included the name, rank, location, and a detailed description of the accusations.

“The investigations range from discrimination and sexual harassment to more serious claims,” the researchers said in a blogpost.

Another leaked document included Defense Information Systems instructions for encryption key recovery.

“This is a comprehensive step by step guide of how to regain access to an encryption key and all of the URLs where someone can request information regarding a Common Access Card (CAC) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). The possible danger of leaking the email addresses and personal information of senior military officials is that through social engineering and other methods, bad actors could potentially gain access,” said the researchers.

The researchers also managed to find a scanned image of the Lieutenant's JPAS account (Joint Personnel Adjudication System) from the US Department of Defence. This included the login URL, user ID and Password to access the system.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com