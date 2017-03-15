Tag Heuer’s modular Android Wear watch is the king of face-swapping

Modular tech hasn’t exactly had a glorious run of smash hits. And I say this as someone who’s been waiting three years for the amazing-in-theory Blocks watch. But you have to admit the idea makes sense for smartwatches. This sequel to Tag Heuer’s original Android Wear watch is onto something – it lets you swap out its sportier digital face for a fancy mechanical module. One face for playing squash with Jarvis, another for afternoon tea at Claridge’s. An Android Wear watch to rule them all.

Did I mention that the Connected Modular 45 also has interchangeable lugs, straps and buckles? Its digital module is up there with the best Android Wear 2.0 watches too, on paper – GPS, NFC, 4GB storage, and an AMOLED screen are all on board. Oh, and it’s water-resistant to 50m too. The only downside is that it starts at $2300…

Don’t worry, it’s only that again if you want the mechanical module too. But this thing is Swiss-engineered, right down to the motherboard. Those guys know their pinions from their ratchet wheels. And both of the modules are covered by a two-year warranty…

Hot-swappable watch modules might be niche, but if the likes of Linde Werdelin and Halda’s Space Discovery have found an audience, there’s no reason why fat-walleted Tag Heuer fans won’t lap up this richer-than-cream-pie slice of Android Wear. In fact, Peregrine will be able to splash out his pocket money on it from today at Tag’s site.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv