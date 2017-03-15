Soon you'll be playing PS4 games on your PC

Say hello to PS4 games on PlayStation Now

Back in 2015, Sony gifted PS4 gamers the ability to remote play PS3 titles via PlayStation Now.

It was as easy as firing up the console, streaming your chosen game from a server and - voila! - you had a wealth of legacy titles at your disposal, to play without downloading (provided you had suitably speedy broadband).

Then, last year, Sony surprised everyone again by bringing PS Now to PC. Suddenly, PC gamers with a subscription could stream and play more than 400 PS3 titles - with saves stored in the cloud for cross-platform progress.

Thought it couldn’t get any better? Think again: PlayStation’s maker has just announced that PS4 titles will soon be made available on PS Now. There's no concrete release date, but a private test is set to launch in the next few weeks.

