Analyst predicts two Samsung Galaxy S8 variations

A high-profile Apple commentator and analyst has laid down his predictions for the Samsung Galaxy S8, revealing he thinks there will be two variations - one with a 5.8in screen and the other with a 6.2in display, according to 9to5Google.

KGI Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo has quite the reputation for getting device specs right, but his predictions have traditionally been focused on new iPhone models. However, he has now turned his attention to Samsung's next flagship phone.

As well as there being two different versions of the device, he also predicts the Galaxy S8 will include a Samsung Exynos 8895 processor in Europe, with 4GB RAM, although the devices sold in China and Korea will pack in 6GB instead.

He added that there's unlikely to be a physical home button, but both devices will both have a curved glass screen and six cut outs at the top of the device for a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor (ALS), IR-LED transmitter and receiver for iris recognition, front/sub camera and receiver.

The back will be a curved affair too, and it'll ship in seven colours - gold, silver, bright black, matte black, blue, orchid, and pink.

Kuo added that the main camera, mounted on the back alongside a fingerprint scanner module, flash and heart beat sensor, will be 12-megapixels. The front-facing camera will be 8-megapixels.

He predicted the devices will go on sale on 21 April, with Samsung shipping between 40 and 45 million Galaxy S8 devices in 2017.