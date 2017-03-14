Apple to drop Touch ID for larger display

by Curtis Moldrich  |  Tuesday 14 March 2017  | Comment Now
This is why Apple is going to drop one HUGE feature from the iPhone 8.

Touch ID is one of the best things about the iPhone 7. It’s quick, secure and easy to use, and when combined with the new haptic home button, it makes getting into your iPhone or making purchases extremely easy. However, a new rumour suggests that Apple is going to ditch Touch ID for the iPhone 8, but it has a good reason.

According to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 8 is going to feature a bezel-less display – just like the LG G6 and Samsung S8. That way, Apple will be able to give the new iPhone a larger screen, without making the handset itself larger. However, it looks like the Home button is going to be the first casualty in the new change, and according to Kuo, Apple is set to replace it with a new function area.

“Of particular note is that we expect the OLED iPhone will adopt a 5.8” physical OLED panel,” Kuo’s report says. “But the actual display area will be around 5.15”, and the rest will be an area for functions (e.g. allocation of virtual buttons).” The report goes on to say the iPhone 8 will come with other biometric features to replace Touch ID, like facial recongition for example.

This new area of screen could work like like the MacBook Pro’s TouchBar, giving users relevant controls when needed, but disappearing altogether when watching something like a movie, for example. In addition to the screen size, Kuo also says the new iPhone should feature a larger battery.

