Good news PAX fans! Ticket registrations are open now!

You can go here to get your ticket - current early bird pricing gets you a single day for $65, a three-day pass for $165, and additional $45 if you want to take your own PC along for some LAN gaming fun, which gets your storage space for your precious machine.

Tickets are sold on a first-come-first served basis, so get in now if you want to secure your spot for one of the best gaming and geek events of the year.

See you there!