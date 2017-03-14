Explainer: What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a type of currency that exists entirely in the digital space, the first example of a category of money now known as cryptocurrency.

Unlike traditional currencies, Bitcoin is entirely free of centralised control. It isn't printed like dollars or euros, but created by people and businesses, through software capable of solving complex mathematical problems.

Bitcoins are used to buy online goods in much the same way as traditional currencies. However given that it is de-centralised, the Bitcoin network is not owned by any single institution, which advocates tend to favour as large banks are not in charge of their money.

The current value of the currency is at an all-time high, with one bitcoin worth $1,244 (£1,017, at the time of publishing) - making it more valuable than gold.

Who invented Bitcoin?

The idea for Bitcoin was first proposed in 2009 by software developer Satoshi Nakamoto (most likely a pseudonym), who wanted to create a payment system based on mathematics. Nakamoto envisioned a currency that was designed specifically for online transactions, allowing for almost instantaneous transfers at a fraction of the cost.

How are bitcoins acquired?

Users are able to acquire Bitcoins in one of four ways:

As a payment for sold goods or services As a transfer from one person to another Bought through a Bitcoin exchange Competitive 'mining'

Unlike paper money, which is printed and distributed by government services, Bitcoin is 'mined' using software that solves complex mathematical problems. Every time a problem is solved, the network adds a new 'block' to a chain that is set at 1MB in size. With each solution, the miner is rewarded a number of bitcoins that remains constant. The number of bitcoins generated per block started at 50, and has halved every 210,000 blocks, or every four years.

Today the reward is set at 12.5 Bitcoins, set to drop again in 2020. This represents a problem for Bitcoin miners, as hardware costs and substantial electricity bills are increasingly making mining unprofitable as the equations get increasingly complex.

Another problem facing Bitcoin is that as more people decide to join the mining community, the more difficult the mathematical problems need to be. An indeterminate number of new miners makes it impossible to accurately predict how long it will take to mine Bitcoin each month.

Although 'mining' is the only way to actually create bitcoins, today users will most likely purchase bitcoins at a Bitcoin exchange. A number of marketplaces have popped up since the currency became popular, allowing people to buy and sell bitcoins using other conventional currencies.

How is Bitcoin used?

Bitcoins are stored in a digital wallet that is saved to a user's PC or in the cloud. The wallet acts like a virtual bank account, allowing users to pay for goods and services by sending Bitcoins to another wallet.

The details of every Bitcoin transaction ever made are stored using blockchain, a system designed specifically for the use of Bitcoin that has since become widely popular for other services. The advantage of blockchain is that it provides a means to store information in a series of connected 'blocks' that update in real time. It run by a peer-to-peer network, free of centralised management, and is almost impossible to edit.

Bitcoin is also incredibly easy to use, and there is no need to go through bank applications to set up an account. You are able to send and receive bitcoins from anywhere in the world at any time, processed in minutes by the Bitcoin network. Transactions are also entirely anonymous, as you are not required to tie personal details to a Bitcoin account.

Where is Bitcoin accepted?

The list of services accepting the cryptocurrency is slowly expanding, particularly given its strong performance over the past year. There are a number of particularly high profile companies already making use of Bitcoin, including the Microsoft Windows and Xbox stores, Subway, Reddit, Expedia.com, gaming service Steam, and technology companies such as Dell and Tesla.

Are there problems with using Bitcoin?

Despite using the highly robust blockchain system, security remains an issue. There have been a number of high profile hacks of Bitcoin services over the past few years, most notably the breach of one of the largest Bitcoin exchange services, Mt Gox, which lost almost 750,000 bitcoins worth $US350 million. As the transfer of bitcoins is irreversible, breaches of this kind make it impossible to recover funds.

The main issue with Bitcoin is its volatility. As it is almost impossible to predict the value of the currency in the long term, or to judge how difficult it will be to mine, there are still too many uncertainties for some. There is also concern that the network will become oversaturated and unusable, as more people flood the mining community and make Bitcoin mining too difficult.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk