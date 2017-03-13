Apple to release THREE handsets this year

by Curtis Moldrich  |  Monday 13 March 2017  | Comment Now
Apple to release THREE handsets this year

The iPhone 8 is coming this year – but there might be three of them.

For the last few months, we’ve expected Apple to release both the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus this year, but new rumours suggest those models will be joined by a third, higher-end model.

According to a report from the Japanese website Mac Otakara, this new phone will be called the iPhone Edition, in the same way the higher end Apple Watch is called the Apple Watch Edition. Fast Company previously suggested the next iPhone would cost over $US1,000, and it’s possible this is the handset its source was talking about.

What’s not yet clear, is how the iPhone Edition will be different from the other two handsets. A look at the Apple Watch line-up reveals the only difference between the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Edition models is the use of a high-end ceramic finish, and it’s possible Apple could be bringing the same ceramic finish to the iPhone 8. For the last few years Apple has concentrated in giving consumers more choice – when it comes to colours and finishes at least – so this rumour is certainly viable.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  apple  |  iphone 7 edition  |  iphone 7s
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Apple to release THREE handsets this year

NEWS

Apple to release THREE handsets this year

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Oppo ups periscope to add 5x zoom tech to its phone cameras

FEATURE

Oppo ups periscope to add 5x zoom tech to its phone cameras

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Samsung Galaxy S8 event confirmed

NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S8 event confirmed

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Review: Moto Z Play is more than its mods

REVIEW

Review: Moto Z Play is more than its mods

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Huawei P10

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Huawei P10

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Is Sony's 4K HDR phone a stroke of genius or a sign of madness?

NEWS

Is Sony's 4K HDR phone a stroke of genius or a sign of madness?

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: BlackBerry KeyOne is the phone keyboard warriors have been waiting for

NEWS

Hands-on Preview: BlackBerry KeyOne is the phone keyboard warriors have been waiting for

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Video shows iPhone 7 Plus battery smoking

NEWS

Video shows iPhone 7 Plus battery smoking

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

5 things you need to know about the BlackBerry KeyOne

NEWS

5 things you need to know about the BlackBerry KeyOne

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: LG G6 goes super-widescreen

NEWS

Hands-on Preview: LG G6 goes super-widescreen

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 