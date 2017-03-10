Asus reveals Z270-based ROG Maximus IX Extreme motherboard

by David Hollingworth  |  Friday 10 March 2017  | Comment Now
Complete with integrated water-cooling monoblock.

While everyone's going to crazy over AMD's new Ryzen CPU, Asus is still giving some love to the Intel side of things. Its new Maximus IX Extreme motherboard is based on the Z270 chipset, and has a raft of top-end features.

It also costs almost as much as a low-end PC - $999. 

The biggest draw of this new board is baked in water-cooling support. The Maximus IX Extreme features in integrated monoblock for watercooling, that can cool both the processor and the board's VRM, and even makes contact with an integrated M.2 heatsink. Embedded flow meters can track pump status in real-time, while temperature sensors can keep track of both water going into the block and out. And a built-in leak detector can alert you to looming disaster, and even shut down your PC automatically.

The  Maximus IX Extreme also promises solid audio, thanks to an ESS Sabre Hi-Fi ES9023P digital-to-analog DAC, SupremeFX S1220 codec, and a Texas Instruments RC 4580 op-amp. The board boasts a 113dB signal-to-noise ratio on line-in, and 120dB on line-out. 

On top of solid cooling and audio  tech, the Maximus IX Extreme also has I/O shield for electrostatic protection, SafeSlot for superior PCIe protection for heavy expansion cards, while safeDIMM offers similar protection for the RAM slots.

Here's the full spec-sheet:

ASUS ROG Maximus IX Extreme

Processor/CPU socket

LGA1151 socket for 7th Generation Intel® Core i7 / i5 / i3 / Pentium® / Celeron® processors

Chipset

Intel® Z270 Express

Memory

4 x DIMMs, up to a maximum of 64GB, DDR4 4133 (OC)

Intel® Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) supported

Expansion slots

2 x PCIe® 3.0 x16 slots (x16, x8/x8)

1 x PCIe® 3.0 x16 slot (maximum at x4 mode)

1 x PCIe® 3.0 x4 slot

Graphics (VGA)

Integrated Intel® HD Graphics processor

DisplayPort 1.2 with maximum resolution of 4096 x 2304 at 60Hz

HDMI 1.4b with maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160 at 24Hz /

Intel® InTru™ 3D / Quick Sync Video / Clear Video HD Technology / Insider™

Multi-GPU

2-way/quad-GPU NVIDIA® SLI™ and 3-way/quad-GPU AMD® CrossFireX™ technology

Storage

8  x SATA 6.0Gbps

1 x M.2 Socket 3 with M Key, type 2242/2260/2280 storage devices supported (PCIe® 3.0 x4 and SATA modes)

1 x M.2 Socket 3 with M Key, type 2242/2260/2280/22110 storage devices supported (PCIe 3.0 x4 and SATA modes)

Networking/LAN

Intel® I219-V Gigabit LAN with ASUS LANGuard and GameFirst IV

USB/Thunderbolt™

3 x USB 3.1 ports (1 x Type-A and 1 x Type-C ports, plus 1 x Type-C mid-board)

8 x USB 3.0 ports (6 on back panel, 2 mid-board)

4 x USB 2.0 ports (4 mid-board)

Audio

ROG SupremeFX S1220 8-channel high-definition audio

- High-quality 120dB SNR output and 113dB SNR recording input

- SupremeFX shielding technology

- ESS® ES9023P high-definition  DAC

- Jack-detection, multi-streaming, front-panel mic jack-retasking

- Optical S/PDIF-out port on back panel

- Pre-calibrated headphone profile

Dimensions / form factor

E-ATX, 12 x 10.7in (30.5 x 27.2cm)

The ROG Maximus IX Extreme is available this month, and will retail for $999.
