Microsoft shows girls how STEM careers solve world issues

Microsoft has released a tool to help girls and women discover how studying STEM subjects can help them address important world issues in their future careers.

Announcing it on International Women's Day, the Career Explorer tool - part of Redmond and LinkedIn's Make What's Next campaign - is an effort to show girls and women that they can pursue their passions and achieve their goals through STEM fields.

It asks girls to pick two different interest areas and formulates a relevant career associated with them. For example, the combined areas of animals and humanity suggest that a career as an AI-solutions designer would be a good fit.

The results also provide statistical information about jobs on LinkedIn in relation to STEM skills. Using the example of arts and humanity, the results mention that "on LinkedIn today, 16% of jobs in humanitarian fields and 21% of jobs in arts require STEM skills".

Top STEM degrees related to combined interests are also featured at the bottom of the result paragraph, allowing girls to learn potential paths they could take in the future in order to achieve the goals they're most passionate about.

Not only was the tool launched to help girls understand STEM fields they might be interested in, but also to show them that these skills are in demand. By 2018, a projected 2.4 million STEM jobs will go unfilled.

Microsoft hopes that by providing girls with the right tools and resources, they will understand that computer science skills can help them change the world.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk