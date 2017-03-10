Hard Disk Sentinel 5.0 adds more test and repair tools

by Mike Williams  |  Friday 10 March 2017  | Comment Now
Hard Disk Sentinel 5.0 adds more test and repair tools

Veteran drive monitor Hard Disk Sentinel has just been updated to version 5.0, the first major release in more than a year.

The Professional build gets a new “Repair disk drive” method which scans for weak sectors and forces the hard drive to stabilize problems, or reallocate sectors if necessary.

Experts can now also initiate a manual repair of sector directly from the disk viewer.

All HDS versions get more control over the testing process, with options to set a custom pattern for disk writes and a maximum retry count.

HDS Pro can now run surface tests on multiple hard disks, and every build has an option to automatically save the test reports (text, images and logs).

Set up a command to launch on an alert, and HDS Pro now gives it access to useful data via environment variables: the alert time and type, computer name, the affected drive, and general threshold, partition and health information.

All Hard Drive Sentinel builds also have an option to log alerts to the Windows Event Log, maybe providing another way to launch a custom task via Task Scheduler.

Elsewhere, there’s much-improved support for industrial hardware, including InnoDisk, Delkin and MagicRAM memory cards, LTO tape drives and more. New high DPI support will resolve some display issues, and there are plenty of other bug fixes, too.

Hard Disk Sentinel is available in Standard ($19.50), Professional ($29.95) and Enterprise ($199.50) editions. Register and you’re covered for life.

Hard Disk Sentinel still runs on anything from Windows 95 up, including in Safe Mode, without administrator rights and (in service mode) without a user being logged in.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk

Related Articles

Source: Copyright Software Crew

See more about:  disk  |  drive  |  drive monitor  |  hard disk sentinel  |  repair  |  test
 
 

More in Misc Software (1 of 10 articles)

Firefox 52 lets you send tabs to other synced devices, ups the security ante

NEWS

Firefox 52 lets you send tabs to other synced devices, ups the security ante

More in Misc Software (2 of 10 articles)

Mozilla picks Pocket for web recommendations

NEWS

Mozilla picks Pocket for web recommendations

More in Misc Software (3 of 10 articles)

Google Project Zero notifies Microsoft as another bug found but not patched

NEWS

Google Project Zero notifies Microsoft as another bug found but not patched

More in Misc Software (4 of 10 articles)

Google Chrome users targeted with 'missing font' malware scam

NEWS

Google Chrome users targeted with 'missing font' malware scam

More in Misc Software (5 of 10 articles)

TeamSpy malware exploits TeamViewer in phishing campaign

NEWS

TeamSpy malware exploits TeamViewer in phishing campaign

More in Misc Software (6 of 10 articles)

ForkLift 3.0 released for macOS, unveils complete redesign and rebuild

NEWS

ForkLift 3.0 released for macOS, unveils complete redesign and rebuild

More in Misc Software (7 of 10 articles)

Irresponsible disclosure? Google reveals bug prior to Microsoft patch

NEWS

Irresponsible disclosure? Google reveals bug prior to Microsoft patch

More in Misc Software (8 of 10 articles)

Sysinternals updates Autoruns, Process Explorer, Process Monitor, more

NEWS

Sysinternals updates Autoruns, Process Explorer, Process Monitor, more

More in Misc Software (9 of 10 articles)

Sysinternals unveils Sysmon 6.0

NEWS

Sysinternals unveils Sysmon 6.0

More in Misc Software (10 of 10 articles)

MiniTool Partition Wizard 10 extends GPT, exFAT support

NEWS

MiniTool Partition Wizard 10 extends GPT, exFAT support

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 