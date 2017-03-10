WikiLeaks promises to leak Vault 7 code archive to tech firms first

Julian Assange today said that the next round of “Vault 7” leaks would be given to technology firms first.

In a press conference from the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he has sought asylum for the past four years, he said tech firms had suffered billions of dollars worth of damage from the exploits.

Vault 7 is the name WikiLeaks has given to a collection of documents, purportedly from the CIA, detailing a range of malware and hacking tools that can be used to turn phones and TVs into spying devices. The first tranche of files, called “year zero”, contained 8761 documents describing exploits the agency had developed against many popular consumer electronic devices.

However, WikiLeaks withheld the code for the exploits from the first round of releases to prevent it being misused. By releasing the code to tech firms first, the organisation said it allowing them time to patch the vulnerabilities before they are made public.

"Once the material is effectively disarmed, we will publish additional details," Assange said.

Many technology firms have said they are developing countermeasures for the vulnerabilities as quickly as possible, but many people in the cyber-security community expressed scepticism yesterday that the vulnerabilities were really as sophisticated as they were billed.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com