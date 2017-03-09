Hyper PixelCast 77

If you've got to have problems, though, too many great games is up there. Tim tries to keep his cool as host while gushing ar a rate of a mile a minute about Nier, and James Swinbanks, Hewso and Ken have the other big games of the moment covered. Oh, and then there's a pretty lengthy discussion about action games.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Nier: Automata, Colons!

Music: Absolution (by NemesisTheory)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Mathieu Stempell Dma-Sc)

Tim squandered a chance to big up Vanguish, so here's a pretty good essay