NBN Watch: Our colleagues at itNews recreate the Three Year Plan, with interesting results

While the rest of the NBN Co website and other forward facing information became glossier, the original rollout plan was once a gleaming light of reference. Originally designed to be updated yearly as the rollout carried on, it presented itself as an easily searchable, full page online document of suburbs, dates and technologies. On many occasions, I referenced this document for research or to answer questions from friends and readers.

When NBN Co went into lockdown on the last few months of last year, (only to reverse much of the changes in the last few weeks in response to scrutiny) one of the biggest casualties was that plan. While the new website does effectively reconstitute that plan via web form, it’s no longer available for journalists and interested parties to help keep the company to account. As a result, our Next Media colleagues over at itNews decided to painstakingly recreate the document, by hand, providing a much better view of the post FTTC (Fibre to the curb) policy restructure.

Probably the most pleasantly surprising revelation to come out of this work was that it looks like NBN Co has begun, silently, moving previously slated FTTN locations to FTTC, outside of the guaranteed areas that were once served by the rejected Optus Cable network. This was originally only around 450,000 premises, which means the additional 250,000 were previously unaccounted for. I had previously asked NBN Co for a more granular breakdown of their rollout figures to understand where these would come from but was rebuffed.

itNews estimates over 80,000 additional premises so far have been officially slated for a conversion from FTTN to FTTC. The remainder are likely still being scheduled for construction or confirmed before they can be updated on the website, as itNews notes that certain sites may still be listed as (Optus) HFC or FTTN when they are likely to be updated as the rollout edges closer to those locations. This was proposed by many to be a likely post-election backflip by NBN Co and the coalition to rebuff many current and future concerns about slow speeds to areas with the poorest copper.

It’s likely useful at this point to discuss the differences between the various acronyms in play for FTT* connections as they mean drastically different outcomes, both today and in the future.

Fibre To The Node is the most discussed technology in play in the mix and the most fraught with problems. Fibre is run from the POI (point of interconnect, where the NBN network infrastructure lives) out to a street cabinet. This can be as close as 30m or as far as 200-400m from a residence. This method improves on ADSL because the biggest problem with consistent speeds over was noise and distance – many houses were up to 6KM from their exchange, exasperating those issues.

Fibre is intrinsically faster, thinner, and can be bound with multiple threads without causing any interference. It can be easily extended or repurposed with the right optical equipment. Much of the cost in deploying it is labour – just getting it in the ground. Once it hits the cabinet, which requires a local power source and a large, above ground footprint, it links up with existing copper and runs out to the customer residence where existing plugs are used (although a new modem is needed).

Fibre To The Curb improves on this by running Fibre all the way to the outside of a residence, hooking up to the cooper via a small device called a DPU, or “Distribution Point Unit”. There are several advantages to this technology over FTTN – it’s significantly closer, enough so that noise and distance disadvantages are basically gone so technologies like XGFast and Vectoring are significantly amplified, offering speeds that easily match and theoretically exceed HFC. Additionally, the device is reverse powered by the customer, meaning no large and expensive street cabinets are required. This makes it a much better option for regional areas where FTTN would need a separate metered power source to service a small number of residences. The power use by the customer is minimal, less than an FTTP connection for example.

The increased number of connections for FTTC, effectively pulling 250,000 from FTTN, is a small silver lining of the revised rollout. We, like most other outlets, still think that a full scale FTTP rollout would have been a significantly better, long term communications upgrade that would have made its investment costs back in spades over the next 20-30 years. But within the political framework that we currently sit in, a pivot to FTTC, which is effectively what Labor took to the last election, is the next best thing.

In a related development, this week, Bill Morrow gave testimony at Senate estimates that seemed to solidify the assumed idea that any user who wanted to upgrade their FTTN connection would have to help build a business case with NBN for it and likely pay for any upgrade. Based on current estimates, this would mean that about 4 million customers on FTTN, or roughly 33% of the network, would be lumped with an upgrade path to be provided with guaranteed speeds about 100mbps in future.

This cost would also apply to FTTC users, but would effectively be not only much cheaper but significantly less likely to be required – XG Fast allows for 8Gbit speeds over such a short copper pair. HFC users would most likely not bother, at least in the medium term, as Docsis 3.1 (the protocol HFC runs on the NBN) allows for 10gbit speeds right now. Upgrading 4 million FTTN connections on optimistic estimates of around $3-5k/connection, would cost around $12 billion. Realistically, ISPs would agree to subsidise the cost of these upgrades to lock in customers for 3-4 years, almost doubling the effective cost per household of those who lose the NBN lottery.

I have a very strong feeling that FTTC connections will quietly rise as the rollout begins to hit critical mass on urban areas. Capping FTTN back to 25 or even 20% of connections would be a huge boost to the overall speed capability of the network and reduce a lot of pointless upgrades post 2020. It would cost only marginally more to the taxpayer per household and enable them to enjoy a future proofed connection, as well as those who may move into that property later.

After all, what’s the point in replacing what we have if we are still going to create a massive speed divide within the next decade? Already those who are graced with high speed connections have a greater advantage – setting up small businesses, telecommuting or contracting without having to move cities. An entire generation are building media careers via YouTube and Twitch. NBN Co needs to do the right thing, at the very least, and repair the FTTN mistake completely.