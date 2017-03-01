Nvidia's new GTX 1080 Ti is a ripsnorter - 35% faster than a standard 1080 and faster than a Titan X!

The Ti cards that follow a few months after a new GPU release from Nvidia haven't ever seen a boost like this. Compared to the stock GTX 1080, the GTX 1080 Ti sees an average jump of 35%.

That's immense. That's the biggest jump Nvidia has delivered for a Ti card.

By comparison, the GTX 980 Ti was 25% faster than the stock 980, while the GTX 780 Ti was a relatively meagre 18% quicker than the stock 780. Note, these are Nvidia's figures from the Editor's Day in San Francisco we're currently attending. Our own benchmarking will be underway when our review card arrives.

Last year, to a degree - and this year most definitely - monitor resolutions have been pushed up. 4K and ultrawide screens will tax graphics cards in gaming - and no element will be under greater stress than memory bandwidth. This is the demand that has driven many of Nvidia's design choices for the new GTX 1080 Ti. The card's memory interface bandwidth jumps from 256-bit in the standard 1080 up to 352-bit for the 1080 Ti. Raw grunt hasn't been left untouched, with CUDA cores going from 2560 on the standard 1080 to 3584 on the Ti. That's the same as seen on a Pascal-based Titan X, and the 1080 Ti has slightly faster clock speeds, so that, plus the Ti's 11 Gbps memory speed vs the Titan X's 10 Gbps mean that once again, the new Ti is faster than the current Titan.

The GTX 1080 Ti Founder's Edition has 11GB of memory onboard, which delivers 11Gbps thanks to a tweaked up memory controller from Micron. That's the amount Nvidia deemed sufficient to run a 5K screen effectively. Partner cards are unlikely to vary that amount simply due to the current memory densities of available GDDR5x. The 11 may seem like an odd number but it's simply because the card (the Founder's Edition, at least), fits 11 memory controllers onboard. For reference, the standard GTX 1080 delivers 10Gbps memory speed.

Nvidia also announced two special SKUs for the GTX 1080 and GTX 1060 that will be made available to manufacturing partners. The 'Overclocked' GTX 1080 is equipped with 8GB of 11Gbps GDDR5X memory, while the GTX 1060 Overclocked comes with 6 GB of 9 GBPS GDDR5. The standard versions of each card will continue to be sold.

Pricing or availability wasn't announced during the event but we expect that info very soon.

SPECS

12 billion transistors

1.6GHz Boost, 2GHz OC

28 SMs, 128 cores each

3584 CUDA cores

28 Geometry cores

224 Texture units

6 GPCs

88 ROP units

352 bit GDDR5x

UPDATE: Pricing will be US$699. Au price unknown at this stage.