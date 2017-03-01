Raspberry Pi squeezes wireless onto tiny Zero

by Fraser Macdonald  |  Wednesday 1 March 2017  | Comment Now
That’s one small chip for a Pi, one less dongle for all of Pi kind.

The Raspberry Pi lot now has built-in 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 4.1 and Bluetooth Low Energy. As well as all of its original spec: 1GHz processor, 512MB RAM, microSD card slot for the operating system and a mini HDMI port for 1080p video out.

This frees up the USB port for doing something else other than being jammed up with a clunky wireless adaptor. Which can break the kind of tight-space projects that Zeros tend to get used for. And/or, the budget. The original Pi Zero was only £4, but a wireless adaptor or USB hub could cost several times that. Still comparatively small change, but if you’re project involves ten or ten thousand Zeros running in a system, it all mounts up. The new Pi Zero W is $US10, bare bones.

Raspberry Pi, which is also celebrating its fifth birthday, has also released an official custom case for the Zero W, complete with different lids to work with the camera module or some kind of widget attached to the GPIO pins. 

But, as ever, the company’s many retail partners and enthusiastic community will be offering custom parts, accessories and bundle packs. Get started at Raspberrypi.org. We’ve got a Pi Zero W here and are embarking on some interesting stuff with it – watch this space.

