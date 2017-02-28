NBN Watch: Opening the information floodgates

After a slew of negative press for NBN Co that covered a wide array of various pressure points, from Bill Morrow’s silly comments about speeds to CVC pricing and transparency, the company has made several significant changes to address some of the concerns raised. In the past week alone, we’ve seen announcements amendments to the website to provide more information to waiting customers and official releases discussing fibre to the curb’s existence. There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s go right in.

Just over a week ago, NBN Co announced that it would be finally introducing its much-anticipated overhaul to CVC Dimension pricing, which in its most basic form is a set of discounts offered to RSPs (Retail Service Providers – TPG, Optus etc) based on how much CVC they purchase from the company. The original discount model was based on what NBN Co called “Industry Average Discount”, which offered paltry discounts to the base rate of $17.50/Mbps based on all wholesale client purchases. It was fairer, however, since it allowed smaller ISPs to compete with larger ones.

The new system introduces a much wider discount table based entirely on how much CVC has been provisioned per RSP across their own network divided by how many customers you have on your network. So, if you are a large ISP, such as Telstra, Optus or TPG, with a large number of customers in a wide range of low- and high-speed plans, it’s likely the average amount of CVC per customer is high. As a result, the discounts range from 5-50% off the base cost. At the highest discount rate, the cost per Mbps could be as low as $8.

While this change addresses one of the biggest concerns with larger ISPs keen to offer high-speed plans, it makes it a lot more difficult for smaller ISPs to compete. Unless they are buying a lot of CVC per customer, which is probably not necessary unless they have an unusually high number of 100Mbps+ connections (an exception would be a small-medium 100Mbps only ISP like MyRepublic) their discount levels would be much lower.

This is a problem, because the original hope for the NBN was a rebirth of the early days of the ADSL revolution, where throngs of small to medium ISPs with different service and feature offerings targeted special market segments. More competition suppressed pricing and forced innovation – such as IPTV offerings and other features. This change will almost certainly make high-speed plans cheaper in the long run, especially as larger ISPs increase their marketing efforts as the throng of new HFC and FTTN customers come on board over the next 12 months.

As marketing tends to drive uptake, most customers will likely transition across to the big four – Telstra, Optus, TPG (TPG, Iinet, Internode) and Vocus (iPrimus, Dodo, Eftel). While there are several upstarts, such as MyRepublic and Exetel, that use low pricing and guerrilla marketing efforts to snag customers, much of the battle will be heavily based around retention of existing customer bases by the big guys. The next three years will see some of the most aggressive marketing spends as the network reaches effective construction completion.

It’s a double-edged sword, however. Lower CVC is good, but consolidation of the industry is history repeating itself. The main benefit, at least, is that the back-end network spoils no longer simply fill the coffers of a private company monopoly by default. Until NBN Co is sold, of course.

Moving on, this week NBN Co quietly conceded that its built progress website stripped a ton of useful information and replaced it with nothing, and re-introduced rough build completion dates along with, finally, the connection technology planned for the address. This is a much overdue change and I genuinely congratulate NBN Co for adding it. This transparency allows people to expect and plan for what they are going to receive. Or lobby for something better, if necessary.

A lot of customers who currently use HFC had emailed me wondering if they would keep the same technology, or would be forced to move to FTTN. From my initial checks of a host of stored addresses it seems that most are staying, with a couple (who currently use Optus Cable) moving to Fibre-To-The-Curb. The fear that many HFC customers would end up on FTTN seems to be unfounded for now. It doesn’t make much sense to move people who are already in a footprint away, especially as it seems NBN Co is attempting to downplay and move away from a FTTN focus.

If you are currently in a HFC footprint, or were originally slated to get one technology and have now found it’s been changed, I would love to hear from you. I’m also calling on NBN Co to make the full release list public, as it was with the three-year plan, so independent sources can fact check NBN’s own claims.

Lastly, NBN Co finally decided to talk about Fibre to the Curb again. The last we’d heard about its existence was during the release of the last corporate plan last year, with the confirmation it would replace several HFC/FTTN deployments where it was more cost effective. NBN Co announced today that 700,000 households, almost all of them in the original Optus HFC footprint, would be receiving the technology.

Its media release details a number of locations in Melbourne and Sydney slated to receive the deployment, which runs fibre to a pit outside the customers home, using the last five- ten meters of copper to complete the connection. This enables significantly faster, consistent and more stable speeds than FTTN, as well as a simplified and cheaper upgrade path to FTTP. The first area of Coburg North in Melbourne is due for completion in the second half of this year, with one in seven connections ready to go by the first half of next year.

If FTTP isn’t happening, FTTC is the next best thing for many customers. NBN Co should prioritise this technology where possible, as spending slightly more now means much less down the track when upgrades will inevitably be required as BT in the UK can attest to.