Samsung Galaxy S8 event confirmed

by Sam Kieldsen  |  Tuesday 28 February 2017  | Comment Now
Launch event confirmed for next month!

The launch event invites have gone out. Samsung's Unpacked event will be on 29 March as previously rumoured, and will take place in New York and London. Alongside the invites Samsung also released a new teaser video called 'This is a Phone'. 

What does it mean? Well, combined with 'Unbox your phone' message in the invite image at the top of this page, it could refer to either the S8 being an entirely curved-side device - no Edge version, just a big and small curved-side S8. Then again, it could refer to the possible launch of the new flexible, foldable Galaxy X phone. Who knows...

