Nokia 5: A sleek, metal-based budget smartphone

Nokia made a small splash at MWC 2017 with the Nokia 5, a budget smartphone with an expensive-looking full-metal body. The handset will be available in four different colours: silver, copper, matte black and, in a stylish addition, tempered blue.

The handset launched at MWC at a price point of $US189, and you can expect it to be on shelves in Q2 2017. The Nokia 5 was just one of a range of phones and smartphones that Nokia released at MWC, including the Nokia 3, 6 and a revamp of the age-old classic the Nokia 3310.

Now for the cold, hard specs: the Nokia 5 sports a 5.2in, 720 x 1,280 IPS display, 16GB internal storage, 2GB of RAM, runs Android Nougat and features a 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 processor that runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset. As a nice bonus for a relatively budget smartphone, Nokia has made a commendable effort with the camera, with a 13-megapixel back camera and an eight-megapixel selfie camera.