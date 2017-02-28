Nokia 5: A sleek, metal-based budget smartphone

by Emma Sims  |  Tuesday 28 February 2017  | Comment Now
Nokia 5: A sleek, metal-based budget smartphone

Another MWC 2017 arrival, the Nokia 5 is a budget smartphone with a high-end look.

Nokia made a small splash at MWC 2017 with the Nokia 5, a budget smartphone with an expensive-looking full-metal body. The handset will be available in four different colours: silver, copper, matte black and, in a stylish addition, tempered blue.

 

The handset launched at MWC at a price point of $US189, and you can expect it to be on shelves in Q2 2017. The Nokia 5 was just one of a range of phones and smartphones that Nokia released at MWC, including the Nokia 3, 6 and a revamp of the age-old classic the Nokia 3310.

Now for the cold, hard specs: the Nokia 5 sports a 5.2in, 720 x 1,280 IPS display, 16GB internal storage, 2GB of RAM, runs Android Nougat and features a 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 processor that runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset. As a nice bonus for a relatively budget smartphone, Nokia has made a commendable effort with the camera, with a 13-megapixel back camera and an eight-megapixel selfie camera.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  budget  |  nokia 5  |  smartphone
 
 

More in Budget Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Nokia 5: A sleek, metal-based budget smartphone

NEWS

Nokia 5: A sleek, metal-based budget smartphone

More in Budget Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Review: OnePlus 3T - small changes, still solid

REVIEW

Review: OnePlus 3T - small changes, still solid

More in Budget Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Unbreakable as ever, the Nokia 3310 returns

NEWS

Unbreakable as ever, the Nokia 3310 returns

More in Budget Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: HTC U Play smartphone

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: HTC U Play smartphone

More in Budget Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

7 things you need to know about Nokia's new Android phones

FEATURE

7 things you need to know about Nokia's new Android phones

More in Budget Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

The return of 'The King' Nokia is back (but only in China for now)

NEWS

The return of 'The King' Nokia is back (but only in China for now)

More in Budget Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Samsung&#8217;s new Galaxy A could be an owner, not a loaner

NEWS

Samsung’s new Galaxy A could be an owner, not a loaner

More in Budget Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Fairphone 2 steps out in glad rags

NEWS

Fairphone 2 steps out in glad rags

More in Budget Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Review: the OnePlus 3 is the best phone for its price

REVIEW

Review: the OnePlus 3 is the best phone for its price

More in Budget Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: Alcatel Idol 4S goes virtual

REVIEW

One Minute Review: Alcatel Idol 4S goes virtual

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 